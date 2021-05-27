Is Turkey a water-hoarding scarecrow or another nation struggling with water scarcity?

Turkey farmers face catastrophic drought levels despite rains that initially avoided panic at the start of the year, with reservoir levels falling to less than a quarter of capacity.

The water level around Istanbul, which is home to about a fifth of Turkey’s population, fell to less than 25% of its capacity in January after months of rainless skies and officials warned the city would be at run out of water in 45 days.

Television broadcasts switched between maps of the country colored in dark red to indicate the terrible groundwater conditions and images of the stake praying for rain.

The skies then opened, allaying public fears, but groundwater levels were not sufficiently replenished, leading to the appearance of cavernous sinkholes in Turkey’s agricultural plains.

Unfortunately, we only wake up when the water level of the dams that supply the cities drops and we wonder what is going on? said Akgun Ilhan, a water management expert at the Istanbul Policy Center.

When it rains for a few days and water collects in the dams, we fall asleep again.

Experts warn the country still faces severe drought, and farmers have called on the government to declare a natural disaster.

The hardest-hit region, southeastern Anatolia, saw a 90% drop in rainfall last month compared to April 2020, according to the Ankara-based Water Policy Association. Across the country, there was half the rain compared to the previous year.

The looming water crisis led President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to unveil a new water watchdog in March, along with $ 645 million for new dams, water treatment plants and irrigation.

Agriculture Minister Bekir Pakdemirli had already warned the Turks to treat water as a precious commodity just like gold or jewelry.

Climate change plays an important role. Turkey has faced several droughts since the 1980s due to population growth accompanied by rapid industrialization and urbanization.

Under this pressure, Turkey’s water infrastructure struggled to keep pace, with 50% of water being lost to leaks before reaching the tap, the Water Policy Association said.

Data from the General Directorate of State Hydraulic Works show that available water levels are steadily declining, from around 1,650 cubic meters per person in 2000 to less than 1,350 last year.

The UN classifies a country as scarce water at 1,000 cubic meters.

Dr Ilhan called on Turkey to cut carbon emissions, which she said have increased 135% over the past 30 years. It is one of the few countries that has not ratified the 2016 Paris agreement on climate change.

In southern Turkey, Iraq and Syria have long complained about water shortages caused by Turkey’s extensive dams on the Euphrates and Tigris as part of the Southeast Anatolia Project, a huge $ 32 billion project started in the 1970s focused on providing hydroelectric power and agricultural irrigation.

The project, known by its Turkish acronym GAP, was supposed to provide irrigation for an additional 18,000 square kilometers, but only reached just over half that figure, according to Abdullah Melik, president of the chamber of engineers. agriculture in the province of Sanliurfa.

GAP was 54% efficient in agricultural irrigation [but] the project was not completed, he said.

Almost three quarters of turkeys’ water consumption is for agriculture and farmers say this year the yield of crops such as wheat, barley and lentils has been reduced by at least one fifth. .

The state must immediately declare the region a disaster zone, said Mehmet Ali Dogru, president of the Chamber of Agriculture in Nusaybin, a town on the Syrian border. GAP must be completed as soon as possible so that we do not suffer from the drought.

Turkey did not hesitate to retain control of the Tigris and Euphrates over Iraq and Syria, such as cutting off the Euphrates when Iraq invaded Kuwait and forcing Syria to end its support. to the Kurdish insurgents.

This year, Turkey is said to have halved the flow of the Euphrates, mainly affecting areas controlled by the Syrian regime and the Kurdish-led administration. Ankara denies the allegations.

GAP has allowed Turkey to control the Middle East’s most crucial rivers and, for some, to declare its hydro-hegemony, said Arda Bilgen, visiting scholar at Clark University in the United States.

Syria and Iraq were also concerned that the project would seriously affect the quality and quantity of their water.

The outbreak of civil war in Syria further complicated coordination and cooperation efforts in water resources management, he added.

Dr Bilgen, who has done extensive research on GAP, said its impact at the local level has been fleeting, fragile and unsustainable rather than long-term, inclusive and sustainable.

While benefiting those who already own large amounts of land, capital, resources and electricity, GAP has cost small landowners and seasonal workers and its dams have displaced up to 400,000 people, a- he added.