Former aide to British leader says government has publicly failed in response to COVID-19 | Voice of America

A former chief aide to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a parliamentary committee on Wednesday that the government has let the British people down in its response to the COVID-19 pandemic, a statement that Johnson rejected.

Dominic Cummings, who left government in December, told a select committee investigating the government’s response to the pandemic how Johnson did not take the pandemic seriously from the start, dismissing it as an alarming story. He said ministers and officials literally went on vacation in February 2020.

Cummings said, “When the public needed us most, government failed. And I would like to say to all the families of those who needlessly died how sorry I am for the mistakes that were made and my own mistakes in this regard. “

The former aide said Johnson was told Britain was to be locked down on March 14, 2020, but there were no plans to do so. He said the prime minister was told the peak of the pandemic would be in June, when in fact the National Health Service was already in danger of being overwhelmed.

Cummings had been a chief strategist behind the 2016 Brexit campaign and Johnson’s landslide election victory in 2019. Since leaving Johnson’s team late last year, Cummings has become one of the the harshest criticisms from his former boss of how the PM led his team in its early days. of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, calling it “disastrous.”

Johnson responded to testimony from his former aide in the lower house of parliament on Wednesday, saying he took full responsibility for the government’s response to the pandemic. He rejected Cummings’ claim that the government had been complacent in its response to the pandemic at all times.

He said, I maintain my view that the government has acted all along with the intention of saving lives and protecting the NHS. [National Health Service]and in accordance with the best scientific advice. This is exactly what we did. “