Five things you need to know to start your day

The United States says the period of "engagement" with China is over. The super-rich in Asia are heading to Singapore. And China is struggling to maintain order in its financial markets.

The United States is entering a period of intense competition with China as its government becomes increasingly tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping, the top White House official for Asia has said. “The period which was largely described as the end of the engagement, “said Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council, at an event hosted by Stanford University, adding that the new” dominant paradigm will be competition ”. His remarks came when Joe Biden ordered the US intelligence community to determine where the Covid-19 virus came from, after conflicting assessments of whether its origins are natural or from a laboratory accident in China. This move is sure to anger officials in Beijing.

Asian stocks are set for a stable after gains in US stocks linked to the economic reopening of the pandemic. The dollar soared with Treasury yields. Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity futures were little changed. In the US, small caps surged, while energy producers and retailers helped the S&P 500 to a more modest increase. The banks moved forward after the managing directors of the largest lenders testified before Congress. Oil was stable above $ 66 a barrel, while gold slipped from a four-month high. Bitcoin fell below $ 40,000.

China’s battle to maintain order in financial markets is gets harder as money flows into everything from basic commodities to housing and stocks. In May alone, the government vowed to fight speculation in metals, revived the idea of ​​a property tax, oversaw mortgage rate hikes in some cities, banned cryptocurrency mining, and played down calls. within the central bank for a stronger yuan. The authorities are focusing on the risks of overheating assets, as they maintain a relatively loose monetary policy. Targeted intervention is likely to weigh on Chinese financial markets as the Communist Party seeks to avoid volatility as the centenary of its founding approaches on July 1.

The United States Department of Justice is investigating Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management market collapse in March, a debacle that left major banks in Europe, Asia and the United States suffering more than $ 10 billion in losses. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan have sent requests for information to at least some of the banks that have dealt with the company, according to people familiar with the case, who asked not to be identified while discussing the confidential investigation. It is not known which potential violations or which entities the authorities are investigating. Here is how Bill Hwang lost $ 20 billion in two days.

As the coronavirus pandemic hits Southeast Asia and political unrest threatens Hong Kong, Singapore has become a refuge for some of the region’s wealthiest tycoons and their families who stay for months and in some cases seek a residence to weather the storm. The number of individual family offices in the city-state has doubled since late 2019 to around 400, demand for private golf club membership is booming, and house prices have risen the most since 2018. Global banks like UBS Group are expanding in the city to handle the massive influx of assets.

It is never a good thing when a financial services company has to refuse to use phrenology. Lemonade, the Softbank-backed insurance startup that went public last year valuation of $ 2.9 billion, was forced to delete a Twitter thread after a huge outcry over how he described the use of artificial intelligence to help process insurance claims. “Our AI carefully analyzes these videos for signs of fraud,” said the now deleted tweet. “It can pick up non-verbal cues that traditional insurers can’t, since they don’t use a digital claims process.” In an online publicationLemonade was quick to push back on this idea, saying it never allowed AI to automatically dismiss claims. Instead, according to the post, allegations AI flagged as potentially suspicious or problematic “are then reviewed by our human investigators.”

What’s fascinating here is the extent to which AI-powered due diligence and a streamlined claims process has already been touted by Lemonade as a competitive advantage. In his S-1 deposit last year, he talked about his claims robot (named ‘AI Jim’) processing ‘the first notice of loss for 96% of claims as of March 31, 2020, and in about a third of cases he can handle the loss. ‘entire claim by resolution without any human involvement. “Five years ago, the company issued a press release touting the fact that AI Jim processed a claim in three seconds and without paperwork.

Presumably, Softbank wouldn’t be so interested in a hefty insurance company without the promise of some sort of technological advance. Judging by the stock pop of Lemonade last year, investors certainly seemed to like the very idea of ​​machine learning AI to help make the insurance process more efficient.

But at the end of the day, you can’t really have it both ways. You cannot play a business model based on black box technology and “nonverbal cues” screening without expecting a de facto heated discussion. discrimination and redlining. Likewise, you can’t justify a tech-sized assessment for a traditional financial service that uses AI at the edges.

