Farmers organize protests across Punjab: The Tribune India





Reporters from the Tribune Bathinda / Patiala, May 26 Farmers and people from various sections of society hoisted black flags atop their homes, burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government, and staged rallies and protest marches across the state on Wednesday, Joining the ‘black day’ call by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to mark the six months of their unrest in Delhi is on the border of the three agricultural laws. Amarjot Singh Jandiala, Head of BKU (Rajewal) Stir will prove to be the enemy of bjp This demonstration will serve as an indication to the Center that the BJP will be completely wiped out in the Punjab and other states. Even six months after the demonstration, the Center remains impassive. We too will not budge. In Bathinda and Mansa districts, farmers under the banner of Ugrahan, Sidhupur, Dakonda and Mansa factions of BKU, Union Punjab Kisan and several other organizations staged marches and burned effigies of the Center to express their resentment. . At a meeting in Mansa district, Punjab Kisan Union State President Ruldu Singh Mansa warned that “if the stubborn stance of the Modi government continues, the BJP will have to face its consequences during the next elections ”. He said the farmers would start mass mobilization against the BJP. Protesters launch slogans in Patiala. Photos: Rajesh Sachar In Patiala, demonstrators burned central government effigies in many places, including Samana, Rajpura and on the national road near Shambhu. Congress, SAD and AAP have extended their support to the farmers’ appeal. Farmers and women carrying black flags demonstrated and launched slogans in many villages. In Amritsar, farmers’ unions organized protests on the city’s main roads. They burned effigies of houses of companies and Modi and reiterated their commitment to continue the protest until agricultural laws were repealed. The effigies were also burned in rural areas. Townspeople hoisted black flags over their homes and vehicles. In Jalandhar, farmers under the banner of the Doaba, Kadiyan and Rajewal factions of BKU, the Kirti Kisan Union, the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee, Mazdoor Ekta Sangh and other organizations staged protests at various locations. Nearly 200 farmers under the banner of BKU (Rajewal) gathered outside the district administration office to burn the effigies of Prime Minister and Interior Minister Amit Shah. SAD and Congress leaders also participated in the protest. Lawyers took to the roads and launched slogans against the Center near the court complex. A similar manifestation of solidarity was observed in Ludhiana. BKU (Lakhowal) General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal said that braving the vagaries of the weather, farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders since November 26 to have the three agricultural laws revoked. “The protesting farmers had no choice but to watch the black day across the country to wake the Center from its deep slumber,” he said. Lakhowal urged the Center to do justice to the protesting farmers so that they can return to their fields. In Moga, farmers, social activists, political leaders and people of all ages and backgrounds waved black flags, organized marches and rallies, and burned effigies of PM Modi at 30 locations in Moga. The agricultural unions burned the effigies of the Prime Minister at the bus station in the villages of Kishanpura Kalan, Madheke, Dagru, Rama, Khukhrana and Brahmke and the town of Dharmkot. Farmers also burned the effigies of PM Modi and Shah in the villages of Charik, Machike Talwandi Mallian, Bhagike, Kot-ise-Khan, Bhaloor, Himmatpura, Fathegarh Panjtoor, Badhni Kalan and Alamwala. Protesters staged a tractor march in Khukhrana, Singhanwala, Rode, the villages of Badhni Kalan and the town of Baghapurana. Members of social organizations and teachers in the town of Moga also carried black flags. Young BKU activists organized motorcycle rallies in the villages. (With contributions from Amritsar, Jalandhar, Ludhiana and Moga)







