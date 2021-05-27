New Borat 2 sequence features insane cartoon about Donald Trump and Melania





On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video removed over an hour of deleted scenes and more from Borat’s sequel Borat: Later Moviefilm. And while most people are understandably focused on Hillary Clinton appearing in one of the additional scenes, the craziest new track we’ve had was a cartoon spoof of Cinderella about Donald Trump reuniting with Melania.

The central vanity of this Borat cartoon is that Trump first met Melania at a ball, he did what he said he does by grabbing women by their vaginas. And then, after Melania disappeared around midnight, Trump was left wandering vaginas grabbing land until he found the one holding her hand like Melanias did.

But that’s not all the rudeness in store in this two-minute cartoon, which concludes one of Borat’s bundles of extra footage.

Once upon a time there was a lonely peasant girl named Melania from Slovenia who dreamed of marrying a wealthy old man, the story begins.

One day, she was invited to a grand ball hosted by Fat King Donald. At the prom, when Fat King Donald saw Melania, he got more turgid than he ever was. So he grabbed her vagina.

But then, at the stroke of midnight, Melania disappeared. Fat King Donald searched his kingdom far and wide, grabbing every young girl’s vaginas.

Here we have a little montage of Trump walking around various places and sexually assaulting women by grabbing their vaginas. One of the places we see is the locker room at the Miss Teen America pageant, a reference to real allegations against Trump although luckily they don’t show that one.

Somehow things escalate further from here on out, once Trump finally finds the perfect fit for him.

They got married and put her in the most beautiful golden cage atop the tallest tower in America. Where they lived happily ever after, the narrator says to end the cartoon.

At the end, however, we get a two-part sex scene. The first part involves Melania urinating in Trump’s mouth, and the second has Melania, uh, doing things to trumps anus while he tweets about how good there are people on both sides. And, yes, there is some nudity of Donald Trump in there. All while an anthropomorphized rat watches, jumping and clapping.

The story continues

I guess Borat has been quite disgusting a lot of times, and it’s probably not more rude than other things Sasha Baron Cohen has done with it and other characters who used to play around with people. But since that implies Donald Trump, it somehow sounds more disgusting.

You can watch the following cartoon and other deleted scenes from Borat: Moviefilm for yourself on Amazon Prime Video here.

Read the original story New Borat 2 sequence features insane cartoon about Donald Trump and Melania at TheWrap

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos