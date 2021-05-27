Matt Gaetz still looks at 2024 offer despite sex trafficking investigation unless Trump takes the plunge





He may be facing allegations of underage sex trafficking, but Representative Matt Gaetz still has his eyes on a 2024 presidential bid – until former President Donald Trump decides to run.

I support Donald Trump for the presidency. I have directly encouraged him to introduce himself and he gives me all the indications he wants, the Florida Republican sent to The Post on Wednesday. If Trump doesn’t run, I’m sure I could defeat what’s left of Joe Biden by 2024.

Gaetz, who said he had not formally launched an exploratory committee, faces a federal investigation into allegations of child sex trafficking, sex with a minor, and potential public corruption in addition to an investigation into congressional ethics. He vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

Matt Gaetz is still under federal investigation for potential sex trafficking.Erin Scott / CNP / startraksphoto.co

Gaetz, who saw a rapid national rise to power after being first elected in 2016, making a name for himself as one of Trump’s loudest allies, has found few friends in the House Conference. GOP, with its penchant for political stunts and its adherence to self-promotion. proving to be a thorn on the side of the rulers.

But his brand of unapologetic conservatism has earned him a devoted fan base among some far-right supporters.

Since the start of the 117th Congress, Gaetz has organized several rallies across the country, the first of which targeted Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), One of the most vocal criticisms of the former congressional president, who has recently been ousted from her. leadership position due to her Never Trump stance, which has not ruled out a potential 2024 candidacy in her home state in an effort to rally support against her.

Matt Gaetz has said he still fully supports former President Trump Andrew Harnik / AP

He has since partnered with controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) Who was ousted from her committee assignments following a series of inflammatory comments and was recently criticized for comparing the restrictions coronaviruses to the Holocaust on a first nationwide tour of America.

The duo recently held rallies at Villages in Florida and Mesa, Arizona, with more information on the role. A source said the events drew more than 1,000 attendees.

Gaetz, who has other gatherings in the works, is also slated to be the keynote speaker for the Nashua GOP steak in New Hampshire, an early primary state and a key swing state, in August.

Another source familiar with Gaetz’s thinking noted that his entry into the race could benefit Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, another Trump ally who was seen as one of the early pioneers of the GOP presidential nomination. if he was in the race.

Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Left, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Address attendees at a rally, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Villages, Fla. Phelan M. Ebenhack / AP

He [DeSantis] might like someone else on the debate stage who can torch their opponents and cover their ground, the source said, adding that Gaetz “has clearly been scrutinized and smeared as a presidential candidate.”

