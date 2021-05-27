Kamal urges PML-N and JUI-F not to ask PPP to join PDM





KARACHI – Pak Sarzameen (PSP) party chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Wednesday that the PTI-led federal government, in order to prolong its survival in the federation, gave the PPP an NOC to continue a system of oppression , hatred and sectarianism in the province of Sindh. PTI, despite winning seats in Karachi, sold Karachi, Pakistan’s economic lifeline to the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP). The weakest federal PTI government of all time operates thanks to the support of the PPP.

He said that the PPP during PPP’s 15-year reign in urban Sindh not only failed to provide a single extra drop of water, but also plucked out the water available to the city’s residents.

Karachi has been deprived of its right to government jobs and education through bogus homes. Not a single bus has been introduced by the provincial government for Karachi in this way.

The brutality of PPPs reached its peak in urban Sindh. The prejudiced PPP government has disrupted the Urban Sindh business community tremendously by imposing lockdowns to hit money by police and other departments under the guise of implementing COVID SOPs. Businessmen are being abused in the name of the foreclosure. Government officials extorted people. The traders are arrested and locked up by the police, and then released after taking millions of rupees in the form of extortion. The provincial government, through the police and other departments, extorts millions of rupees daily under the guise of implementing the COVID lockdown. while the government officials who came from the villages and goths of Sindh went mad. This discriminatory treatment by the Sindh government has wrenched the hope of living from the people of Urban Sindh and it should be noted that Prime Minister Imran Khan is silent on this whole issue because the PPP will not let the PTI government fall into place. federation.

Mustafa Kamal asked Shahbaz Sharif and Maulana Fazlur Rehman not to beg PPP to join the PDM. PPP’s hands are stained with the blood of the innocent youth of Sindh. Even a responsible body like the NAB is withdrawing the letters it served on the provincial government from the PPP. Three years ago, Imran Khan made big allegations against corruption, but now corruption is at its peak in the PTI regime.

Pakistan’s revenue engine has become a dumping ground, there is chaos in the city, people are dying but Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto are not bothered. We have decided not to support the wrongdoing of Imran Khan and his government. We don’t expect anything from U-turn Khan. The problem of dog bites has not been resolved in Sindh to this day. In Kashmir and Palestine, children die from bullets from enemies of Islam, while in Sindh, they die from dog bites. This cruelty is even greater.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos