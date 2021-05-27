Farmers observe the dark day; burn effigies of PM: The Tribune India





Mahesh sharma Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, May 26 Responding to the call by Sanyukat Kissan Morcha to observe today as a “ black day ”, farmers hoisted black flags over their homes and vehicles and burned effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the end of a six-month demonstration by farmers on the Delhi borders. against the three agricultural laws. Showing solidarity, the kisan morcha, officials and activists from kisan unions, unions and other groups also organized marches and rallies in Pohir, Kup Kalan, Lehra tollgate, Kilaraipur dry port, Sihar, Latala, Mullanpur Dakha and Raikot. Lawyers raise black flags in Ludhiana to observe the “black day”. Photo from the Tribune All India bureau members Kissan Sabha Baldev Singh Latala and Bhartiya Kissan Union Ekta (Ugrahan) leader Saudagar Singh Ghudani said that residents of the region have responded warmly to SKM’s call for protest. The Technical Services Union and the leaders of the PSEB Employees’ Federation also held rallies in their area. Doraha: Farmers in the region hoisted black flags on the rooftops and raised slogans in the streets against the Modi government, in addition to effigies of the Prime Minister to observe the “black day”. Farmers burn an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Doraha. Photo from the Tribune “The fight against the Center and the companies is being carried out with determination. It is, after all, our livelihood that is at stake. It is nothing less than a war of independence waged against the company. We cannot let the big houses rule us according to their whims and fancies, ”said Hardeep Singh Giaspura, district secretary general, BKU (Kadian). BKU (Punjab) Secretary General Harinder Singh Lakhowal said, “The central government is behaving rudely and is least attentive to the condition of farmers, who have been away from home and are battling the pandemic and diseases among other things. severe weather. difficulties. Many farmers died fighting this war. “ The Technical Services Union and the PSEB Employees’ Federation demonstrate in Ahmedgarh. Photo from the Tribune BKU (Ekta) Ugrahan General Secretary Saudagar Singh Ghudani and District President Baldev Singh jointly expressed: “Everyone has the right to make their claims before the government. But the actions of the central government are highly reprehensible. The government’s hidden intentions have been exposed to the world. We will fight until our demands are met. We have full confidence in the farming community and the public. The men of Congress organize a demonstration. Photo from the Tribune







