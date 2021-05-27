Politics
Xi sees huge potential in EU relations
President has telephone talks with leaders of Spain, Montenegro and Nepal
President Xi Jinping stressed the importance of adhering to the general direction of the relations between China and the European Union from a strategic point of view and appropriately managing their differences, because of the opportunities as well as the challenges are being considered for their relationships in the future.
In a telephone conversation on Wednesday, Xi told Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez that he hoped the Spanish government would continue to play its constructive role in promoting the steady and sustainable development of China-EU relations.
Despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, huge potential has been revealed through pragmatic cooperation between China and the EU, Xi said, noting that the basic idea of the China-EU relationship that is based cooperation based on win-win results should be maintained.
China is ready to expand bilateral trade with Spain, promote cooperation projects in areas such as port logistics and smart cities, strengthen trade cooperation with third parties in Latin America and Africa and to deepen two-way people-to-people exchanges, he said. .
Xi also stressed the strengthening of exchanges between political parties and the sharing of governance experience between the two countries, which would further improve global governance.
Sanchez said it was more necessary than ever for all countries to unite and cooperate and safeguard multilateralism in the face of serious challenges posed by the pandemic.
Spain welcomes the investments of Chinese companies and will continue to play a positive role in promoting the development of the EU-China strategic partnership, Sanchez said.
Also on Wednesday, Xi had a phone conversation with Milo Djukanovic, the president of Montenegro, saying China will work with the country to implement the consensus and the results of a summit hosted by video link in February between China and the United States. countries of central and eastern Europe.
As this year has been designated the China-CEEC Year for Green Development and Environmental Protection, China is supporting Montenegro by playing a positive role in leading this mechanism, he said.
Xi said that, in the face of changes not seen in a century and the pandemic, China is willing to work with Montenegro to consolidate mutual political trust, deepen pragmatic cooperation in all fields, including infrastructure, and promote the continuous development of bilateral relations, for the benefit of the people of both countries.
Djukanovic said that the joint construction of the Belt and Road Initiative and the CEEC-China cooperation mechanism has brought significant opportunities and tangible benefits to countries in the region, including Montenegro.
His country will continue to actively participate and firmly promote the in-depth development of CEEC-China cooperation and firmly maintain multilateralism, he said.
In a phone call on Wednesday with Nepalese President Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Xi said China will continue to support Nepal’s fight against the pandemic as much as possible as the South Asian region faces a second devastating wave of COVID-19.
Nepal reported 8,387 new cases of coronavirus infection and 169 deaths across the country on Tuesday.
Xi said the central Chinese government, local authorities and non-governmental organizations have acted quickly and provided urgently needed medical supplies, equipment and vaccines in Nepal and shared the experience of prevention and treatment. with the country.
Xi said he believes the Nepalese people will surely overcome the pandemic at an early date.
As this year marks the 50th anniversary of the restoration of China’s legitimate rights in the United Nations, Xi said China will not forget Nepal’s invaluable support and will, as always, support Nepal in upholding its national sovereignty, its independence and its territorial integrity.
Bhandari praised China’s great achievements in economic and social development under the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party, especially in poverty eradication and space exploration.
Her country is committed to the one-China policy and will never allow any force to conduct anti-China activities on Nepalese soil, she said.
