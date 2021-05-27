Benjamin Netanyahu thanks Boris Johnson for his ‘unwavering’ support for Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Boris Johnson for his unwavering and unwavering support during the recent conflict in Gaza, which has killed more than 250 people, most of them Palestinians.

He made the comments to Foreign Minister Dominic Raab, who visited Israel and the occupied Palestinian territories as he held a series of talks to discuss peace efforts.

After the two politicians bowed to each other, Mr Netanyahu said: It’s good to see you again in better times and to work well together to make them even better.

Thank you, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson, for the unwavering and unwavering support of our right to self-defense during the recent operation. It’s very appreciated.

Mr. Raab replied: You can always count on us.

Prime Minister Netanyahu to British Foreign Minister Raab:

"Thank you and Prime Minister @BorisJohnson, for the unwavering and unwavering support of our right to self-defense during the recent operation. It's very appreciated. " PM of Israel (@IsraeliPM) May 26, 2021

He also met Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in the West Bank city of Ramallah during his one-day visit. I reiterated the UK’s support for the Palestinian people and expressed my condolences for the civilians killed in recent hostilities, Mr Raab said on Twitter.

He said the UK remains committed to the two-state solution as the best way to end the occupation permanently, deliver Palestinian self-determination and preserve Israel’s Jewish and democratic identity. The UK has pledged $ 3.2 million in emergency aid to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) to support those in Gaza, he added.

A ceasefire was called on Friday to end the 11-day conflict in Gaza that has killed at least 248 Palestinians, including 66 children and 39 women, and 12 people in Israel, including two children.

It was one of the worst hostilities between Israel and Gaza’s militant rulers, Hamas since 2014, which razed an estimated 1,000 homes in the enclave, leaving tens of thousands displaced.

Discussed the flourishing UK ???????? & Israel ???????? relationship, the importance of a lasting ceasefire in Gaza and the need to fight anti-Semitism with @netanyahu. The UK is determined to work with regional leaders to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and forge lasting peace. Dominique Raab (@DominicRaab) May 26, 2021

Mr. Raab said it was essential that all parties focus on the sustainability of the ceasefire.

The events of the past month demonstrate the urgent need to make real progress towards a more positive future for both Israelis and Palestinians, and break the cycle of violence that has claimed so many lives, he said. stated in a press release.

He also met with Israeli Foreign and Defense Ministers Gabi Ashkenazi and Benny Gantz, as well as Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh and Foreign Minister Riad Malki.

Palestinian hairdresser Hashim al-Jarusha shaves customers among the rubble of his destroyed store in Gaza (Photo: Mustafa Hassona / Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

It comes as US President Joe Biden is expected to announce former senior State Department official Tom Nides as ambassador to Israel, the Associated press reported.

Placing an ambassador in Israel has become a high priority for President Bidens’ administration after this month’s conflict.

Mr. Nides previously served as Assistant Secretary of State for Management and Resources under Hillary Clinton from 2011 to 2013.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken flew to Egypt on Wednesday, where he pledged to rally international support to rebuild the destruction of Gaza while vowing to ensure that no aid reaches Hamas .

After meeting Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, he said: I think we both strongly believe that Palestinians and Israelis deserve to live in safety and security to enjoy equal measures of freedom, opportunity and dignity. And I was working on this together.