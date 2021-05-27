Trump pins wood crisis on Biden’s policies





The cost of wood is skyrocketing, causing new home prices to soar amid the coronavirus pandemic. Grady Trimble from FOX Business with more.

Former President Donald Trump has said the Biden administration is to blame for soaring lumber prices weighing on the housing market.

Biden’s departure from the interior earlier this year set the stage for Trump’s decision to reverse spotted owl habitat protection, which would have opened up millions of acres to the lumber industry.

“They don’t want to cut trees down, so we end up buying them from other countries,” Trump told Newsmax’s Steve Cortes.

The United States imports approximately $ 4.5 billion of softwood lumber each year from Canada. The Biden administration last week took steps to double tariffs on those imports despite calls from manufacturers to remove the 9% tax.

Timber futures traded at CME Group have jumped 90% this year, hitting a record high of $ 1,670 earlier in May, amid supply chain bottlenecks and strong demand for construction projects in the midst of a pandemic.

Wood prices “have skyrocketed,” Trump said. “It’s going to be ugly when you look at the cost of a house, just the materials for a house.”

Soaring lumber prices added $ 36,000 to the cost of building a new mid-size home.

Rising prices have started to dampen the US housing market, which accounts for about 13% of the US economy.

New home sales fell 5.9% in April to 970,000 units, according to a Census Bureau report on Tuesday, as high material costs left builders reluctant to sign contracts. Other contract signatories have added escalation clauses to protect against increases.

New home sales represent about 10% of the housing market.

Earlier signs of a potential housing market slowdown emerged last week when a Commerce Department report showed housing starts fell 9.5% in April to stand at 1.00%. 71 million seasonally adjusted dwellings. Economists also attributed the larger-than-expected drop to soaring costs for wood and other materials.

