Minister welcomes strategy adopted for Reko Diq affair – Journal





ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister of Law and Justice Lawyer Farogh Naseem said Pakistani government Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) adopted an effective strategy to win international arbitration Reko Diq, with the result that the country’s vital offshore assets have now been secured.

However, the court order could be challenged as petitioner Tethyan Copper Company (TCC) could file an appeal by June 4, the justice minister said, while calling on all Pakistani citizens to pray for success. eternal in this area as well as in other countries. disputes.

The justice minister appealed at a press conference on Wednesday to share details of Tuesday’s ruling by the British Virgin Islands (BVI) High Court of Justice in favor of Pakistan in the Reko Diq case initiated by TCC for the seizure of a Pakistani major. active abroad, including two PIA hotels in New York and Paris.

The ICC had initiated the dispute for the enforcement of the July 12, 2019 award of $ 5.97 billion against Pakistan by the International Center for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) in the context of the Reko Diq litigation.

Urges citizens to pray for their country’s success if British Virgin Islands court order is challenged by June 4

On December 16, 2020, the BVI High Court, through its ex parte order, attached the assets owned by Pakistan International Airlines Investment Limited (PIAIL), including the company’s interests in two hotels, namely the Roosevelt Hotel in Manhattan New York and the Scribe Hotel in central Paris also froze PIA’s 40% stake in a third entity, Minhal Incorporated. The BVI court, in its order of December 16, also appointed the receiver on a provisional basis.

The justice minister told the bailiff that the PTI government inherited an ongoing international arbitration, including a $ 6.5 billion dispute against Reko Diq, Karkey and Broadsheet.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had tasked him with leading the legal team on August 22, 2019 for international arbitration, he said. The Prime Minister asked me to address the issue, he added. To this end, he explained, a committee was set up under the leadership of the Minister of Law.

We have interacted with various authorities around the world, selected lawyers to prosecute cases, he added.

Lawyer Naseem, who belongs to the Muttahida Qaumi movement, a partner of the PTI coalition, regretted that the Pakistani People’s Party government waived sovereign immunity by unilaterally assuming the jurisdiction of international arbitrators in various disputes.

We discussed the aspect of sovereign immunity at different levels. PPP has waived sovereign immunity and we have handled this issue very carefully. The British Virgin Islands court then accepted our position on sovereign immunity for Pakistanis, the justice minister said.

While explaining that Pakistan has raised the issue of sovereign immunity with relevant parties, Attorney Naseem said: We argued that Pakistan was a victim of corruption and that a deal based on corruption could not be treated as equitable investments. And the termination of such contracts by constitutional courts cannot be contested in the context of international arbitration.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated and praised the efforts of the International Disputes Unit (IDU) and the Attorney General’s Office of Pakistan which helped secure a big victory for Pakistan in the case filed by the TCC.

TCC Pakistan is a 50/50 joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation of Australia and Antofagasta PLC of Chile, while the Reko Diq district in Pakistan’s Balochistan province is renowned for its mineral wealth, especially in gold and copper. .

Speaking to Dawn, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said it was a great legal victory for Pakistan in general and the PIA in particular. He explained that all of the orders made against PIA earlier were recalled by the BVI High Court, and the appointed receiver was removed from his duties at the Roosevelt Hotel, New York, and the Scribe Hotel, in Paris.

According to the IDU, the BVI high court ruled that it did not have jurisdiction to decide the issue.

The IDU stated that the provisional indictment order against the BVI PIA companies was also fully quashed and that TCC was ordered to pay the costs of these proceedings. Thus, the attempt to rob the Roosevelt and Scribe hotels was thwarted, the dispute resolution unit added.

Information on the seizure procedure and the BVI High Court order was communicated to Pakistan on December 23, 2020.

Posted in Dawn on May 27, 2021

