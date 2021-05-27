Black day: protesters burn effigies of PM, Shah, Tomar: the Tribune India





Amarjot Kaur

Tribune press service

Chandigarh, May 26 Six months later, the rage against the central government’s agro-market laws continues to burn. Pro-farmer groups, farmers and members of civil society torched the effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and members of his cabinet, including Interior Minister Amit Shah and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to mark the “ black day ” of tricity today. Farmers carry black flags while waving slogans in Mohali. Nitin Mittal / Vicky At the call of Samyukt Kisan Morcha, 19 such effigies were burned in Chandigarh alone. In Mohali, hundreds of people toured the city hoisting black flags on tractors, cars, semi-trailers, scooters, bicycles and motorcycles from Sohana gurdwara at Bestech Square Mall. Cause of public support While the Mohali police struggled to deal with the traffic, the general public remained supportive and sympathetic towards the protesters. “They plow the ground in this heat. They work hard. They don’t want these laws; why force them to accept? I am with farmers. I will wait here until the traffic clears. No problem, ”said Simranjit Kaur, stuck at the traffic lights near Amb Sahib. Coming from the Mohali rally, Satnam Singh Tanda describes his experience as “motivating”. Showing a video, he said, “The effigy of Modi was hung on top of a crane, and it was in front of the Sohana gurdwara that we hung a garland of shoes around the effigy. Then we walked through Mohali to reach the mall where the effigy was finally set on fire. On Wednesday, the children participate in the excitement at the Sector 33/34 light point in Chandigarh. While the Mohali police struggled to deal with the traffic, the general public remained supportive and sympathetic towards the protesters. “They plow the ground in this heat. They work hard. They don’t want these laws; why force them to accept? I am with farmers. I will wait here until the traffic clears. No problem, ”said Simranjit Kaur, a resident of Mohali, stuck at traffic lights near Amb Sahib. The situation at the bright spot in sector 34/33 of the city was different, however. Sector 33 road, on which the BJP office is located, was closed. The office was fortified with cops deployed on both sides of the road. Some 300 protesters launched slogans against Modi-Shah at the light spot. “They are using heavy police force to monitor a peaceful protest!” It only shows that they are afraid, ”said Parteek Maan of Nojawan Kisan Ekta. Another protester, Aman, said: “If only the government had shown such preparedness in protecting its people from Covid, things would have been better. The BJP just wants to protect themselves, no one else. “ Protesters burned an effigy of Modi at the Sector 34 traffic light at 3 p.m., barely 200 meters from the BJP office. These protesters were joined by door-to-door garbage collectors as well as members of the Hanged Sangharsh Committee and Samuh Gurdwara Sangathan, Chandigarh. The effigies were burned at many other places in the city, including Matka Chowk, PGI chowk and Sector 39, Sector 19/27 and other traffic light points, where people have been demonstrating for more than five months. . Demonstrations took place in Mani Majra and at the Panjab University. At the university, members of the Students for Society and the Punjab Students Union (Lalkaar) organized the protest. Most people were dressed in black and carried black flags with flags of farmers’ unions.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos