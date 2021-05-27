Jokowi questions whether ministry and agency spending is still low





Report by Tribunnews reporter Taufik Ismail TRIBUNNEWS. COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) called on the ranks of the Finance and Development Monitoring Agency (BPKP) and the Government Internal Monitoring Apparatus (APIP) to continue overseeing public spending, so that it can be done quickly. The president said that currently government spending is still very low. “The achievement of public expenditure is still weak, about 15% of this is intended for the state budget and 7% for the regional budget, which is still weak. Absorption of PEN expenditure, the national economic recovery is still weak at only 24.6%, “Jokowi said at the grand opening of the national oversight coordination meeting. Government intern in 2021, at the Presidential Palace in Bogor, West Java, Thursday (5/27/2021). The Head of State asked the BPKP and the APIP to supervise the realization of the budget so that it is fast and on time. Included in the purchase of goods and services. Also read: Secretary General of Ministry of Social Affairs calls on BPKP finds overpayment of 74 billion rupees linked to provision of basic social food assistance In the first quarter, completion of purchases of goods and services from ministries and agencies was only about 10.98 percent. Second, purchases of goods and services for local governments are always less than 5 percent. “This must be monitored and kept, assisted. This is why I ask the BPKP and the entire internal control apparatus of the government to take a good look, to find the cause of the slowness of the realization of these expenses, what is it? what is wrong?” said the president. The President also asked BPKP and APIP to find and propose solutions to ministries and agencies to overcome this problem of budget absorption. Second, by ensuring that ministries, institutions and local governments achieve their spending quickly and responsibly. Also read: 20% of state budget for education, but Indonesia’s HDI ranks 107th out of 189 countries This is important, because the economic growth target in the second quarter is 7%. This objective is not easy because currently it is still minus 0.74%. “But I believe that God willing, if everyone works hard, the expenses will be issued immediately, the realization that this number is not something impossible to achieve,” he said. “Because the annual growth target for our economic growth is 4.5 to 5.5%. But if the number seven is not reached to continue economic growth in 2021, it may not be reached. Even though we know there is global economic uncertainty and there is uncertainty. because there is a pandemic, ”he concluded.







