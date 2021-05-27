China crackdown on crypto mining partly sparked by fatal crashes in coal industry, East Asia





BEIJING China’s growing push to curb cryptocurrency mining has been sparked in part by fears that the practice has fueled a surge in illicit coal mining, endangering lives and undermining targets ambitious environmental goals of President Xi Jinping. Authorities decided to act after finding that the rise in electricity consumption by server farms behind Bitcoin and other tokens was a key factor in the growing demand for coal in parts of China, according to a report. source who has participated in high-level government meetings on the issue. and asked not to be identified. Growing demand for coal has prompted some producers to restart idle mines without official approval, resulting in higher safety risks and an increase in fatalities this year, the source said. While the central Chinese government has imposed a strict ban on digital asset trading and discouraged crypto mining for years, authorities in some remote areas of the country have been more welcoming to the industry because it generates much-needed revenue. . About 65% of global Bitcoin mining took place in China in April of last year, according to an estimate from the University of Cambridge. Growing concerns about the ripple effects on the environment help explain why China’s Financial Stability and Development Committee said last week it would crack down on crypto mining and trading, which amounted to l one of the strongest government condemnations to date of the crypto ecosystem. The warning fueled a massive sell-off in cryptocurrencies from record highs and fueled debate over how investors should respond to the environmental costs of digital assets. Thoughts on the issue from Tesla founder and crypto advocate Elon Musk have in turn destroyed and evoked billions of dollars in market value in recent weeks. According to one estimate, every US dollar of bitcoin value created in 2018 was responsible for US $ 0.37 in health and climate damage in China and US $ 0.49 in the United States. Bitcoin has fallen about 40% since the middle of last month, facing an epic wave that has drawn everyone from Wall Street pros to mom-and-pop investors. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at US $ 40,904 as of 4 p.m. yesterday. Unraveling the impact of crypto-mining on coal consumption is not easy, especially during times of economic recovery when demand for electricity is greatly increasing. But in regions like Xinjiang and Inner Mongolia, which have long been the industry’s favorite destinations, Chinese authorities have established a direct link between crypto and coal. A preliminary government investigation into an accident that trapped 21 people in a coal mine in Xinjiang last month found that the mine had been restarted without official approval to meet growing energy demand from crypto server farms, according to a source. There has been no official update on the status of the coal miners since the state-run Xinhua News Agency reported earlier this month that a rescue team entered the mine. Xinjiang alone accounts for nearly 36% of Bitcoin’s mining capacity, according to Cambridge estimates. That’s thanks to inexpensive coal-fired electricity, low temperatures that keep mining rigs cool, and underdeveloped power grids that sometimes lead to oversupply. While previous efforts to curb crypto mining have failed to gain traction locally, there are signs that could change. Inner Mongolia, which banned crypto mining last month, announced Tuesday that it plans to increase penalties for businesses and individuals and discipline government officials who help the industry. BLOOMBERG







