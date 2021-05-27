Meet Biden to be ‘harbinger of a new era’ in relationships: Erdogan

(MENAFN – Trend News Agency) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday evening that he believed his first in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden next month will mark the start of a new era, according to reports.

“I think our meeting with Mr Biden at the NATO summit will be the harbinger of a new era,” Erdogan said in a televised address at a panel discussion with a group of senior business executives. American.

The video conference was held to discuss reforms and investments in Turkey and to highlight the growing cooperation between the two countries.

The meeting included officials from Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Cisco, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, according to a video broadcast on Turkish TV.

Erdogan thanked companies that believed in Turkey and called on American business leaders to improve their relations with the country.

“We value our long-standing, rooted and multidimensional alliance with the United States,” Erdogan said.

“ Although there are differences of ideas from time to time, our partnership and our alliance has managed to overcome all kinds of difficulties. ”

In their first phone call since the US president took office in January, Erdogan and Biden agreed last month to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14.

“From Syria to Libya, from the fight against terrorism to energy, and from trade to investment, we have serious potential for cooperation with the United States,” the president said.

Ankara and Washington disagree on a number of issues that have further strained bilateral relations; from Turkey’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems to US support for the YPG terrorist group, as well as the US refusal to extradite Fetullah Gulen, head of the Glenist Terror Group (FET).

The purchase of Russian-made systems in 2019 prompted the Donald Trump administration to withdraw Turkey from a consortium producing F-35 fighter jets.

The United States argued that the system was incompatible with NATO systems and could potentially be used by Russia to secretly obtain classified information on F-35 aircraft.

Turkey, however, insists that the S-400 would not be integrated into NATO systems and pose no threat to the alliance.

Washington decided in December to impose sanctions on Turkey for this purchase.

It was the first time that a NATO member state had been sanctioned for purchasing Russian weapons.

Economic cooperation mechanisms

Erdogan stressed that Turkey has made every effort to ensure that the policy does not harm trade.

He stressed that Turkey and the United States should put in place mechanisms of economic strategy and partnership, stressing the objective of increasing the annual volume of trade between the two countries to 100 billion dollars (845.63 billion dollars). TL).

“To achieve our goal of $ 100 billion in trade volume, we need a sincere, respectful approach based on common interests and values,” said the president.

Trade between Turkey and the United States reached around $ 21 billion in 2019, and NATO allies have announced plans to increase it to $ 100 billion.

Bilateral trade has been steadily increasing in recent years, and even the coronavirus pandemic could not prevent the volume from exceeding $ 20 billion in 2020.

More than 1,700 US companies with total assets of $ 31.2 billion operate in Turkey and provide jobs for 78,000 people.

“The total amount of US investment in Turkey has reached $ 13 billion,” the president said.

Simplify the incentive system

By simplifying the incentive system, he said the country would make it easier for investors to take advantage of the incentives.

“We pay special attention to projects that will accelerate the technological transformation of our country, create jobs and make a positive contribution to our current account,” Erdogan said.

He added that they would soon unveil an international foreign direct investment strategy document, without providing further details.

“I believe that we will make Turkey … a base of production and technology,” the president noted.

‘Act more constructively’

Erdogan went on to say that he expects the US to be more constructive, adding that US tariffs on aluminum and steel remain an issue.

He also cited Turkey’s exclusion from the generalized system of preferences and anti-dumping measures for export products, stressing that these “do not suit us”.

“We expect the United States to act more constructively on these issues. ”

He suggested that the two countries could cooperate in Syria and Libya as well as in the field of energy.

Erdogan also commented on the Turkish economy as well as the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Normalization in June

“We are aiming for normalization by carrying out an intensive vaccination campaign against COVID-19 in June,” he noted.

On May 17, Turkey began a gradual normalization process after a full 17-day lockdown that resulted in a significant drop in infections in the country.

Until June 1, weekday curfews from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. remain in effect along with a nationwide weekend lockdown.

The country has so far administered more than 28.38 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines after a mass inoculation campaign began on January 14, according to data from the Ministry of Health on Wednesday.

Strong growth in the first quarter

Erdogan said preliminary figures indicate gross domestic product (GDP) data, which will be released next week, will show strong economic growth in the first quarter of 2021.

The economy grew 1.8% last year, one of the few in the world to avoid a contraction in 2020 despite the pandemic.

A Reuters poll on Wednesday said the economy is expected to grow 5.5% this year after estimated growth of 6.7% in the first quarter, reverting to trend after lockdowns were careful to avoid key sectors.

Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan predicted growth of 5.5% to 6% in the first quarter.

The forecasts of 13 economists in the Reuters poll ranged from 4.5% to 7% for the full year, while the median estimate was up 4.5% in a February poll. For the first quarter, 14 economists’ forecasts ranged from 5% to 7.5%.

While Turkey imposed new measures against coronaviruses late last year that hit some services, they have not hampered manufacturing and other sectors and most were lifted in March.

Economic activity is expected to slow in the second quarter due to tighter financial conditions and a complete freeze imposed in the first half of May.

But the current quarter of April to June is expected to see double-digit GDP growth due to the so-called base effect.

MENAFN27052021000187011040ID1102147036