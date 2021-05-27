The story of the origin of Covid-19 has huge political consequences

A growing storm over the origins in China of Covid-19 has explosive political implications for the United States, both at home and abroad, as well as the dual presidential legacy that will be defined by the pandemic.

President Joe Biden Wednesday told the Americans he had ordered U.S. intelligence agencies must report in 90 days if the virus is not of animal origin and has spread to humans, but if it could escaped from a Chinese laboratory.

This decision deepened a mystery encompassing the pernicious spread of a deadly pathogen, a complex epidemiological puzzle, the opacity of a totalitarian system, and the bitter connotations of a superpower rivalry. This will raise doubts about the ability of the World Health Organization to learn lessons from the current crisis in order to prevent future pandemics.

In the United States, this leaves both the former Trump administration and the Biden White House facing calls for transparency regarding their efforts to establish how the virus began and whether the policy tainted their investigative efforts. If the virus turns out to have escaped from a lab, former President Donald Trump may be able to claim justification. But it would also highlight how his repeated habit of trashing the truth and bending intelligence to his own political ends has shattered his credibility on this and other issues.

The emphasis on laboratory theory in recent days has multiplied calls in Washington for the United States to put the price of the pandemic on China, even before the extent of its origins is known, adding more from toxicity to a geopolitical battle that could trigger another cold. War.

But finding answers will be difficult. China has every reason to cover up a virus that has stained its prestige as a rising and sophisticated power with nearly 3.5 million deaths worldwide. Its nationalist leader Xi Jinping and the Communist Party have no time for the shame of the guilt that would harm their main cause in the world – that their one-party regime is better suited for the 21st century than democracy – an account Biden has publicly promised to fight.

Facing his own political pressure, Biden presented two theories considered “probable” by US intelligence services on the origin of the virus in a statement Wednesday.

The former has long been viewed as the most credible possibility by public health experts – that there was zoonotic spread, possibly from live animals in a “wet” market in the Chinese city of Wuhan, around humans.

But while warning that there was no definitive conclusion yet, the president said that an “element” of the US intelligence community “leans” towards the possibility that the virus escaped from laboratory to laboratory. Wuhan.

Biden’s notable public statement came as he felt a rise in political heat after the wall street journal revealed that several Chinese virologists requested hospital treatment late last year for an unidentified illness. CNN then reported that the Biden administration had shut down an investigation launched in the last days by Trump’s State Department to prove that Covid-19 came from a Chinese laboratory. While the State Department later said the investigation was simply over, several sources involved who spoke to CNN said they felt there was more work to be done.

The Biden administration now faces calls to show it took the possibility of Chinese guilt seriously enough, especially as prominent Trump team officials and Republicans launch a victory lap after last year’s promotion on the Wuhan lab – mostly without any clear evidence.

But Trump supporters also appear to be making another attempt to whitewash the history of his disastrous handling of a pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands of people under his leadership.

‘No cherry picking’

The medical and political priority is now a credible and thorough investigation.

Dr Leana Wen, CNN medical analyst and former Baltimore health commissioner, told CNN “Newsroom” that such a probe must be based on a scientific method, “which means you are not going into it. domain with a preferred conclusion and then cherry choose your data to match that conclusion.

These concerns explain why the Biden administration closed the investigation opened by former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, two sources told CNN’s Kylie Atwood.

The Trump administration, faced with election year blame for its botched handling of a pandemic the former president has long played down, had a strong incentive to find Chinese negligence, whatever the real story. He also had a reputation for shaping science and intelligence for political ends and rejecting inconvenient expertise.

The onus is now on the Biden administration to prove that it has the weight and the will to trace the origin of the virus. There will be questions whether intelligence agencies, given the notorious difficulty in penetrating the Chinese security state, are the best way to find the truth. It is not yet clear whether China fully understands the origin of the virus. And the starting points of pandemics can be difficult to identify.

“A lot of us think it’s more likely to be a natural event… where it goes from an animal reservoir to a human. But we don’t know 100% the answer to that,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading infectious disease expert, said at a White House briefing on Covid-19 on Tuesday.

But the White House Biden has some political exposure on the issue. Last year, Democrats berated Trump for withdrawing from the WHO on the grounds that it was dominated by China. The United States joined the world body soon after the new president took office. If it turns out that Beijing has deceived the WHO, which downplayed the laboratory theory, senior Trump officials may claim some justification.

The White House hardens the line

In recent days, there has been a noticeable hardening of the US line towards the WHO and Beijing, and the White House has covered its tracks.

“We have been saying that for a very long time that China has needed to provide more access to the laboratory, to cooperate more fully with scientific researchers, and we do not believe that they have met this standard,” the attaché said. Senior Assistant Press Officer of the White House. Karine Jean-Pierre said Wednesday.

Andy Slavitt, the White House Covid-19 coordinator, said on Tuesday that the United States needs a “fully transparent process from China. We need the WHO to help in this matter.” We don’t think we have that now. “

His comments raised the question of whether the WHO, in its current configuration, has the diplomatic clout and the capacity to conduct an investigation that China is likely to hamper.

“The World Health Organization is unable to undertake this investigation because, frankly, the Chinese will not allow it,” Republican Senator Marco Rubio told Fox News on Wednesday. The Florida senator is one of many Republicans who could run for president in 2024, and taking a hard line on China will be part of the price of entry into the primary race.

A victory lap

Veterans and supporters of the Trump administration have responded to recent events by saying they are right to dismiss charges against China when they have yet to present public evidence.

“We need to know what happened here. The Chinese Communist Party knows what happened here. They know who patient zero was. They know precisely where it started,” Pompeo told Fox News on Monday.

Pompeo asks reasonable questions, even if he has political motives. The Chinese government has been slow to warn the rest of the world about the unfolding tragedy in Wuhan.

And the WHO appears to have struggled to get quick, detailed answers on what was happening in late 2019 and early 2020 when the virus broke.

Republican Indiana Senator Todd Young told CNN’s Jake Tapper on Wednesday that the global health body must act quickly to restore its reputation by persuading China to provide more data on the origins of the virus.

“I see no other way for the World Health Organization to restore its credibility in the eyes of Americans and many others around the world, who have seen them, frankly, put more trust in the leadership of the Chinese Communist Party and more deference to them than they have to the western world, ”Young said.

Former head of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield CNN’s Sanjay Gupta told in a documentary published in March according to which “the most likely etiology of this pathogen in Wuhan came from a laboratory”. Like other Trump officials, he couldn’t prove it.

Trump himself gave the impression in May 2020 that he had information about the origin of the virus, saying: “Something has happened”. “He was from China. He should have been arrested. He could have been arrested there,” Trump said.

The former president, however, frequently touted conspiracy theories, intuition, and manipulated intelligence and facts to serve his own political argument. He has also politicized the virus for his own purposes. So he was not considered a particularly credible source. And the question remains: If the Trump team had evidence for the lab theory, why didn’t they tell the world when it was in their best interest to do so?

Claims that Trump was “right” about Covid-19 also distract from his own guilt in mismanaging a virus that he said was not a problem.

Regardless of the origin of Covid-19, history will condemn Trump for his neglect and denial once he reaches American soil. He actually hampered America’s preparedness for the onset of the crisis because he didn’t press Beijing for answers.

As he sought a trade deal with China to perfect his re-election campaign, he worshiped the Chinese president. Trump said in early 2020 that the Chinese were “working very hard” and doing “very well.” Of Xi, Trump tweeted: “He’s strong, quick and powerfully focused on leading the coronavirus counterattack.”

It was only when the impact of the virus became clear on his own electoral outlook that he changed his mind, reinforcing the idea that he had a political motivation to blame China for the pandemic.