Obstacles for Narendra Modis’ solar ambitions for India Quartz India

India is targeting around 450 gigawatts (GW) of installed renewable energy capacity by 2030, and of that, 280 GW (over 60%) would be attributable to solar power. For the next 10 years, approximately 25 GW of solar energycapacity must be installed every year for the sun to continue to shine on the sunrise sector of the country.

The goal also means that India must deal with global supply chain issues, regardless of geopolitical realities and mining concerns, which impacts producers of key minerals needed by the solar industry.

India’s solar industry is heavily dependent on imports of important components such as solar cells, solar modules and inverters. Every year, the industry ends up spending billions on imports. According to Indian governmentsThe data, in 2019-2020, India imported US $ 2.5 billion worth of solar wafers, cells, modules and inverters.

The government has tried to speed up domestic manufacturing through various stages, including increasing tariffs on imports. But, at present, India’s domestic manufacturing capacity is not sufficient to meet the demand for installing 25 GW solar power capacity every year.

Currently, the Indias annually install photovoltaic (PV) solar panelsmanufacturing capacityis 3 GW for solar PV cells, 10-15 GW for solar PV modules, 5 GW for solar inverters while we have no manufacturing capacity for polysilicon / wafer / ingots, another critical component in the case of solar energy systems.

In 2015, before the Paris Agreement, India announced that it would reach 175 GW of renewable energy by 2022, including 100 GW of solar energy. This was a huge increase in the target given that the previous solar target was only 20 GW. Currently India has around 95 GW of renewable energy installed, and of that, 40.5 GW comes from solar, which is spread across the country.

Data from the Central Electricity Authority.

The large-scale adoption of renewable energy, including a serious push for solar power, is crucial to India’s clean energy transition goals.

Although India has experienced rapid growth in the solar industry, the road ahead is fraught with challenges.

Manoj Gupta, who is the vice president ofFortum India, a company involved in renewable energy projects, told Mongabay-India that the renewable energy target of 450 GW is likely to be achievable, but India still has a long way to go.

To achieve the objectives set, it must install more than 250 GW of renewable energy capacity in 10 years, or 25 to 35 GW of renewable energy capacity per year. This is more than double what India has achieved in recent times and by no means will it be easy.

He explained that over the past five years India has added around 34 GW of installed solar power capacity.

While our domestic manufacturing capacity of 10 GW of modules is sufficient to meet this demand, we imported more than 80% of the local demand for modules in 2015-2019, Gupta said while pointing out that the total value of imports of solar cells and modules over those five years was approximately $ 12.4 billion.

However, the rapid targeted growth, which Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke of, would require millions of solar modules and each solar module would need a steady supply chain of all the materials needed for its manufacture as well as batteries. .

Domestic manufacture of photovoltaic solar cells / modules is lagging behind for reasons such as lack of production line and skilled labor and higher production cost. Data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energies.

Domestic manufacture of photovoltaic solar cells / modules is lagging behind for reasons such as lack of production line and skilled labor and higher production cost.Dataof the Ministry of New and Renewable Energies.

Vinay Rustagi, who is the Managing Director ofBridge to India(BTI), a renewable energy consultancy, said that for every megawatt of solar power installed, on average, around 3,000 solar modules are needed.

A few years ago, there were around 4,500 solar modules for every MW of solar power, but with increasing module sizes and improving technology and efficiency, the numbers required have decreased, Rustagi told Mongabay-India.

1 MW of installed renewable energy capacity requires, on average, 3,000 solar modules. A capacity of 25 GW requires 75 million solar modules each year.

This means that India, which is trying to push its domestic manufacturing, could still end up depending heavily on imports of solar modules from other countries.

India’s solar energy sector relies heavily on imports

In March 2021, India’s Ministry of New and Renewable Energy hadNotedthat India’s solar sector, like any other country in the world, is heavily dependent on imports of solar equipment.

The government has also noted cases of some countries dumping solar cells and modules to kill the nascent domestic industry, due to which the government has had to impose safeguard duties. The Covid-19 pandemic has disrupted international trade, including imports of solar modules and solar cells, affecting solar capacity additions in the country. Considering India’s huge solar targets and the fact that electricity is a strategic sector of the economy, India needs to expand its domestic solar manufacturing capabilities and reduce its dependence on imports to avoid disruptions in the future, he said.

Data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energies.

He stressed that the focus on self-sufficiency had led India to take the decision to increase domestic production, which would also allow India to export solar modules. It would also offer other countries an alternative to buy solar modules, he said.

The government as wellad a 25% basic customs duty (BCD) on solar cells and 40% on solar modules from April 1, 2022.

Whether India manufactures these solar modules itself or imports them as a finished product from countries like China, the supply chains of the materials, including many metals, needed to build them will be crucial.

A report from May 2021 The role of critical minerals in clean energy transitions by the International Energy Agency pointed out that clean energy technologies, including electric vehicles, would require a huge amount of minerals. The shift to a clean energy system is expected to result in a dramatic increase in the need for these minerals, he said.

Depending on the type of technology used, a solar module typically requires materials such as glass, silicon, copper, silver, aluminum, cadmium, tellurium, indium, gallium, and selenium.

What worries many countries that seek renewable energy is that the supply and refining of many essential minerals needed in solar and renewable energy systems in general is limited to a few countries.

For example, the IEA report points out that South Africa and the Democratic Republic of the Congo account for 70% of world production of platinum and cobalt, while China accounts for 60% of world production of REE (elements rare earths). In addition, China has a strong presence in the processing and refining of many mineral operations required for renewable energy systems.

This creates concerns for companies that produce solar panels, wind turbines, electric motors and batteries using imported minerals, as their supply chains can quickly be affected by regulatory changes, trade restrictions or the political instability in a small number of countries. The Covid-19 pandemic has already demonstrated the ripple effects that disruptions in one part of the supply chain can have on component sourcing and project completion, according to the IEA report.

India needs long term policy to ensure stability of solar sector

For a country like India, which does not produce most of the minerals needed for renewable energy systems, this should mean developing long-term policies to ensure that disputes with countries like China do not derail its ambitious renewable energy goals.

Rishabh Jain, who works with the Center for Energy Finance (CEF) of the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW), a non-profit research organization, pointed out that estimating mineral needs in the value chain Renewable Energy Manufacturing Help the government make a strategic decision on which technology and manufacturing stage to support.

Improvements in the manufacturing process, increased efficiency and the development of new products can significantly reduce the mineral requirement to produce each MW of renewable energy equipment. Recycling should be used as an important tool to recover critical minerals that may be difficult to obtain in international markets, Jain told Mongabay-India.

On the issues of batteries needed for renewable energy systems, RTC Rustagi said: India has yet to finalize a clear storage policy with targets. It is difficult to estimate the storage capacity needed to support 450 GW of renewable energy by 2030. Currently, we do not produce batteries or even the minerals needed for batteries. We just import the finished products from abroad. The government recently pushed for the manufacture of batteries in India, but at the moment we do not manufacture any.

In addition, mining activities for these metals, across the world, could end up triggering more social and environmental conflicts, as many past experiences show that they lead to problems with local communities and serious pollution.

In fact, a2019 reportby the Institute for Sustainable Futures (ISF) at the University of Technology Sydney, had said that if not managed appropriately, there are significant environmental and social impacts associated with mining and treatment of metals used for renewable energies and technologies that include pollution of water and agricultural soils by discharge of sewage and dust, risk of tailings dam failure and impacts on worker health and surrounding communities.

This post first appeared onMongabay. We appreciate your feedback [email protected]