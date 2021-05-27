Politics
The boom in political content on YouTube in Armenia
In recent years, YouTube has become one of the most popular internet platforms in Armenia, and the Armenian-speaking audience there is not only a consumer, but also a creator of content. Political YouTube channels have very large audiences, and the country’s largest news agencies and private channels producing questionable content attract thousands of viewers and subscribers.
What are the biggest YouTube channels in Armenia?
There are seven Armenian YouTube channels which started operating in 2018-2020 and are now gaining millions of views. Among them are Perfect TV, The Great Armenia, ArmNkr news, New Channel TV, SHD ARM TV, 8rd.am, amenor am.
These channels, as a rule, do not provide exact information. Rather, they are spreading false and outdated information, constantly using decoy headlines (click baits), to try and get as many views as possible.
Greater Armenia
This channel was created on September 7, 2019 and released its first video on July 19, 2020. Since the channel’s creation, its number of views has reached 54 million and 103,000 subscribers. There is no information about the founder, activity, or comments on the page. The only information that can be found in the “About Us” section is a quote from Armenian poet Yeghishe Charents.
This channel broadcasts false information in both headlines and sources, citing famous people on something they never said.
Here are some of the typical headlines from The Great Armenia YouTube channel: Bidens’ Granddaughter on Armenians: I Admire Them; Listen, madman – how Soloviev humiliated Aliyev; Aliyev, I’ll tell you to your face – Malakhov dishonored Aliyev ”;” Pugacheva asked Putin to help the Armenians ”; “URGENT: Turks attacked Kim’s house [Kardashian]”.
Most of the channel’s content revolves around prominent public figures criticizing Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and praising Armenians. However, in reality, none of the people cited by the channel have ever made such claims, and the channel’s creators are simply using bait and controversial material to get more views.
Hundreds of comments under each of The Great America’s videos show that the channel’s target audience is Armenian-speaking users in Russia and Armenia.
What is common in the content of the news channels ArmNkr news, New Channel TV, SHD ARM TV?
The content produced by each of these YouTube channels is almost identical: the decoy headlines are first followed by a voiceover indicating false information, then the video abruptly changes to feature Facebook posts, messages or lives.
For example, one of the videos of ArmNkr news asserts that when US President Biden utters the phrase “Armenian genocide,” Turkey will be forced to pay Armenia $ 10 billion in compensation to Armenia and the issue of returning Armenian territories will also be discussed.
the New TV channel video with an URGENT caption! Nikola is under attack right now! Consists of random Facebook posts that have nothing to do with the title of the video. Another New Channel TV video indicates that US President Biden’s son has announced that his future wife is an Armenian named Gohar Mazmanyan.
It should be noted that the ArmNkr news and New TV channel the videos are voiced by the same female voice. The same voice can be heard on the SHD ARM TV channel of equally dubious origin and with identical content posted with slightly edited captions.
Sometimes the same photos are used for different videos
A link to Nvideo Only1’s The Facebook page was posted on the 8th news feedback channel. After reviewing this page, one will have no doubts that all of the YouTube channels mentioned above are operated by the same people.
Nvideo Only1’s Facebook page also shares content created by other YouTube channels of a similar nature, such as ARM TV, amenor am, ArmTrue, and New chennel.
Who is the founder of all these chains?
Research has shown that the aforementioned YouTube channels are owned by a user named Shavarsh Sarukhanyan. Sarukhanyan’s Facebook page states that he is the founder of Nvideo only1, and in a Publish on April 21, he declared ArmNkr news to be the third most viewed YouTube channel in Armenia.
Responding to the charges against him on his live Facebook, Sarukhanyan mentionned that it manages other channels in addition 8th news, adding that his videos are geared towards the government, but that is exclusively his position and that of his team, adding that they do not work under anyone’s orders.
Perfect TV
Perfect TV is the most popular news channel in this category, whose audience increased significantly after Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan shared one of the channel’s videos on his Facebook page on September 1, 2019.
Several media have tried to find a link between the government and Pashinyan in particular, and the Perfect TV channel, claiming that the prime minister could fund it. In 2019, infocheck.am discovered the name of the owner of Perfect TV – Vigen Sukiasyan, whose e-mail address was provided for Perfect TVs Comments on YouTube.
Infocheck.am contacted Vigen Sukiasyan, who showed his passport, and also provided a financial analysis of the channel, revealing how much money he made on YouTube from views and likes on his channel. Sukiasyan therefore proved that he makes money with the help of YouTube mechanisms and is not funded by the state.
The video material from the YouTube channel, hosted by Sukiasyan, has been viewed by around 200 million people, attracted by the deceptive headlines and disinformation disseminated by the videos.
After analyzing the most popular political YouTube channels, we concluded that the channel owners take advantage of the fact that the majority of Armenian-speaking users are interested in politics, but do not have sufficient media knowledge to single out a source. reliable from a source disseminating false information. , thus allowing these channels to make a profit.
