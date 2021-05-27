Chinese Ambassador disputes the fact that S. Koreas mentions Taiwan: the DONG-A ILBO





Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Xing Haiming on Wednesday said it would have been better if the issue of the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea had not been mentioned in a joint press release issued by the leaders. from South Korea and the United States after their summit. . The ambassador took issue with Taiwan being mentioned in the South Korea-U.S. Joint statement, while the South Korean government tried to ease China’s discomfort by claiming that a mention of Taiwan in the joint statement was theoretical and principled. Ambassador Xing called for balanced diplomacy between the United States and China, saying he hoped other countries, including South Korea, would play a role in reconciling the United States and China. Speaking to an MBC program on Wednesday, Ambassador Xing said that while he appreciates Seoul’s efforts not to directly mention China in the joint statement, part of it appears to be targeted at Beijing. He went on to say that Seoul recognized Taiwan as part of China when it established diplomatic relations with Beijing and he believes the South China Sea issue can be tackled in cooperation with neighboring countries. As for the mention of the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (QUAD) in the joint statement, Ambassador Xing said China has a different idea of ​​the world order shaped by one country or a few countries, adding that the United States tended to form groups to besiege China. and it would be highly appreciated if South Korea looked at China’s position. He made it clear that China was opposed to South Korea’s participation in QUAD. However, Ambassador Xings’ reaction was no stronger than China’s protest immediately after the South Korea-U.S. Summit. Beijing appears to have decided to take a step back and watch Seoul’s actions on the road, considering Seoul tried to appease Beijing by claiming the two countries had special ties after Beijing warned not to play with fire . China would have thought it would be difficult to contain the United States’ efforts to unite its allies against China if South Korea turned its back on it. As for Chinese President Xi Jinpings’ plans to visit South Korea, Ambassador Xing said there was nothing to be said for sure at the moment. Ji-Sun Choi [email protected]

