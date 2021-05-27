India needs a viable political alternative: The Tribune India

Yogendra yadav

National President, Swaraj India

The peasant movement’s black flag demonstration on the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi government on Wednesday told us something about the need for political alternatives. He also offered a clue as to how such an alternative might come to fruition.

In the seven years since he was sworn in, Modi’s government has never looked more fragile than it is today. His aura of power is melting away. For Modi’s skeptics, the botched management of the second wave of the Covid pandemic – under-testing patients and underreporting deaths, lack of preparation, unavailability of oxygen and mismanagement of vaccines – confirmed his insensitivity to the limit of cruelty. For many die-hard Modi followers, the absence of government during this crucial time shattered the myth of omnipotence built around the prime minister. They began to suspect that the Prime Minister is not quite in control and is not as powerful as he seems.

The carefully crafted image of the almighty prime minister is also peeling off in the political arena. The anti-CAA protests have shown that a small but determined group can resist this government. The peasant movement has already shown that this government can be sidelined. West Bengal called the prime minister and his party’s electoral prowess bluff. After seven years of unhindered exercise of power, the Modi government must face a truth that troubles all authoritarian leaders: power corrodes, absolute power absolutely corrodes.

Momentarily, the Modi government looks like the second round of the Manmohan Singh government, whose countdown started in 2012. It may seem that the prime minister has lost his charm, that the government would crumble under the weight of the mountain of lies he spun to cover up his bad governance and his misdeeds. The opposition just has to wait and watch, and maybe unite.

This is where the danger lies. The danger is to assume that the countdown to the Modi government has started, to believe that the self-correcting mechanisms of democracy will control this government’s excesses, that history will do the work for us.

Nothing could be further from the truth. Right now, we are likely to overestimate popular anger towards the Modi government and underestimate its reserve of popular support. There is certainly widespread discontent, disappointment and disaffection with the Modi government today, but that doesn’t have to lead to its popular rejection. There’s a pretty sizable section that could support the incumbent regardless of their governance record. For the rest, disappointment cannot turn into disgust which leads voters to dismiss the incumbent at all costs. In any case, the sight of all opposition leaders holding hands may not thrill voters; it would only reinforce the impression of a man against a gang.

In addition, the Modi government is bound to come up with a counteroffensive. Right now, we are likely to underestimate the sheer power of the ruling establishment propaganda in command. Its spin-doctors wait for the storm to erupt before launching the usual games of deflecting blame, distracting the public, and delaying the meeting with the public. They are waiting for the right moment to launch a vicious attack on the challengers. His stories would be amplified using money, media, and organizational mechanisms. One thing is certain: unlike Dr Manmohan Singh, PM Modi will not disappear without fighting to the end, without exhausting all the vast means at his disposal, fair and foul.

Let’s be clear: despite all his blunders, simply denigrating Modi will not lead to his defeat; people are looking for an alternative before they can throw away what they have. And let’s face it: there is no such alternative, at least not on the menu that an ordinary person can see. It is not a question of sidelining existing opposition parties, nor of rejecting the need for their unity. Unity of the opposition is necessary, but not sufficient. The opposition needs a glue that holds it together and a glow to radiate hope among the people. At the moment, that doesn’t appear either. That is why we need an alternative to complement the existing opposition.

Such an alternative to Modi would need, first of all, a positive and credible message on the future of India. Beyond a certain point, people don’t want to hear what went wrong in the past; they want to know how things can improve in the future. This time, it can’t be false dreams and jumlas. After falling in love once, people now need something solid, something believable. The message must be universal, simple and inspire confidence. This message does not exist in the public domain today. It cannot be evoked from the ideologies of the twentieth century. The language of the old ideologies of the bygone era does not work with today’s India. A new message must involve a collection of new ideas, a new combination of policies and positions.

Once we have a positive and credible message, we need credible messengers. Their words must carry more weight than ordinary politicians. The opposition is also deficient in this regard. We don’t have Jayaprakash Narayan with us today. At the same time, Indian public life is not without leaders with a proven track record of selfless public service, integrity and intelligence. Some of them need to take a step forward to meet this historic need.

Finally, we need a powerful machine to carry this message across the country. This machine needs two parts: Organization and communication. Today, there is nothing in the oppositional space that can match the BJP on these two points. Many opposition parties have their framework, no doubt. Therefore, involving existing opposition parties is necessary to build an alternative. But that’s not enough. A new alternative must involve a large-scale mobilization of citizens, mainly younger citizens, who have so far remained outside the political realm. Bringing this new energy into political life is essential to meet the current challenge. A powerful communication machine, with an IT team at the level of the BJP, must complete the organization on the ground. India needs an army of truth to confront the RSS-BJP troll army.

Creating such a positive and viable alternative is the most urgent political task for those who believe in the idea of ​​India, those who respect our constitutional values, those who despair of the erosion of democracy and those who are committed to reconquer our Republic. .

Would anyone answer this call of our time? If so, how would this process unfold? We have no answers. But Wednesday’s demonstration offers us a clue: the peasant movement took the lead, followed by unions and other organizations, before political parties gave their support. Is this a model for the future?

Opinions are personal