Alas, poor Boris: first Shakespeare’s biog, then Dom

Boris Johnson is under fire for claiming he was distracted from his duties in the early weeks of the pandemic because he was rushing to complete his long-awaited biography of Shakespeare.

But soft, what light is breaking through that window? Valiant Boris is at his laptop. The sun is in the east and his manuscript is already four years late. It’s time to end Shakespeare.

Greetings, kind reader. In Fair Checkers, where we set our scene, our blonde haired prime minister runs out of preparations in the midst of a pandemic to complete his long-promised Shakespeare biography, for which he was advanced £ 88,000 on a deemed £. 500,000 transactions.

Our hero swears, furiously lashing out at a laptop as he works on the two versions of his biography: the Shakespeare-was-a-genius argument and the Shakespeare-version was overrated. The proof is with the former, but the latter makes it a more interesting copy. And yet, remember the subliminal message. The story of a great Briton told by a great Briton: how is it going for the brand association? And let’s not forget that our writer is no slouch with the old blacksmith himself.

the blurb for the book asks “if the Bard is really all he’s cracked up to be.” A very good question. Could Shakespeare have written Seventy-two virgins? Well maybe, but not with the same momentum as Johnson. Shakespeare would never have thought of that letterbox gag and he would have bombed Do i have any news for you.

advised

But overall, the old Bardolino probably has to be everything it was meant to be, or the brand association might not work. And the brand’s work is flawless. The PM creates a small library of books on great Britons. First The Churchill factor and now Shakespeare: the enigma of genius. Winston may have written A history of the English-speaking peoples but Johnson will write the history of the greatest Anglophone.

The only problem being that he now has to write this damn thing. And the deadline is tight, but it still is. And then they scheduled the Brexit referendum for the first copy date and a pandemic for the second deadline.

He’s trying to find a few days to cut 130,000 words in time for the next deadline, but there are all these Covid cabinet meetings. Remember, old Shakespeare had to deal with a pandemic too – did some of his best work then, a point worth emphasizing in the book.

Still, Yond Cummings has a lean, hungry look. Funny guy, Cummings, he keeps talking about the Manhattan Project. Apparently we need a Manhattan Project for testing, a Manhattan Project for science, and a Manhattan Project to fix the Downing Street copier. In fact, we may need it to complete this book.

“Listen,” Cummings said, “this pandemic is really serious because I warned you that it would be in my 2019 blog that I am just re-edit for this purpose now. “Fair Boris is stirring; he feels it might be important, but damn he has a wedding to work out and someone’s gonna have to do it. pay for wallpaper in the flat. “Listen, lock things down for a few days while I finish the chapter on her love life. I see some interesting parallels. ” “With whom?” Cummings asks. “Oh, no one in particular.”

And now we see him grappling with the dilemma. Missing another deadline, perhaps having to repay the money and not polish his reputation with a library of books on great Britons, all of whom turn out, under his skillful pen, to have much in common with him? Or neglect the pandemic and risk mismanaging the country’s most serious post-war crisis? It is not an easy decision. Maybe he can’t do either.

And this guy of Cummings worries him. Could he turn? How can he buy his loyalty? “Dom,” he said, “I’m just thinking about my next book. What about Britain’s greatest political strategist? Cummings: The Manhattan Project for One Man. ”

“I wrote it before,” Cummings replies. “I will post it in a thread of 450,000 tweets. Oh, and by the way, it turns out I was really everything I feared to be.

Follow Robert on Twitter @robertshrimsley and send him an e-mail at [email protected]

To pursue @FTMag on Twitter to discover our latest stories first.