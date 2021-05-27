Indonesian court to hand down verdict on extremist cleric accused of flouting COVID borders





By Kate Lamb and Agustinus Beo Da Costa JAKARTA (Reuters) – An Indonesian court was due to deliver its verdict on Thursday in the trial of a radical Muslim cleric accused of violating coronavirus boundaries and urging his supporters to attend mass rallies after his return last year from his self-imposed exile. A live broadcast of the court hearing showed Rizieq Shihab, the spiritual leader of a banned Islamist vigilante group – the Islamic Defenders Front (FPI) – wearing a white tunic, turban and a face mask, clutching a prayer beads. Some 3,000 police officers were deployed to guard the East Jakarta courthouse ahead of the verdict. Rizieq returned to Indonesia in November after three years in Saudi Arabia, where he had fled as he faced charges of pornography and insulting state ideology. Both charges were subsequently dropped. Thousands of Rizieqs followers swarmed the airport to celebrate his return, then joined mass events in the days that followed despite rules to limit gatherings as Indonesia struggled with worst outbreak coronavirus disease in Southeast Asia. The cleric could now face up to two years in prison for inciting to violate protocols on coronaviruses and violating the law on health quarantine in connection with several mass events, including the marriage of his daughter, to which thousands of people attended. In addition, he could face an additional 10 months imprisonment for an event organized in an Islamic boarding school in West Java. Rizieq’s legal team said the cases were politically motivated and part of efforts to silence the cleric, which has a large following in the world’s largest Muslim-majority country. The REIT has become politically influential in Indonesia in recent years and was part of several Islamic groups that staged rallies in 2016 to bring down the Christian governor of Jakarta, while he was accused of blasphemy. Mass protests against the governor have caused deep concern within President Joko Widodo’s government over a perceived Islamist threat. The story continues The government has since sought to crack down on certain Islamist groups, including banning the FPI and Hizb-ut Tahrir Indonesia (HTI). In December, police killed six of Rizieq’s supporters in a shootout, claiming they acted in self-defense after guns were pointed at them. The FPI accused the police of carrying out extrajudicial killings. (Reporting by Kate Lamb in Sydney and Agustinus Beo Da Costa in Jakarta; additional reporting by Stanley Widianto; Editing by Ed Davies and Simon Cameron-Moore)

