Dilip Cherian | Has PM pep spoken with DMs, other protocol violations?





Protocol, anyone? Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pep talk to district magistrates on Covid-19 issue during online meeting has some questioning whether it is fair for Mr. Modi to interact directly with district magistrates and other officials while bypassing their respective ministers. Additionally, the event was televised live when, just a few weeks ago, the Center strongly opposed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a live broadcast at Mr. Modi with the chief ministers. While there apparently is nothing wrong with the Prime Minister speaking to government officials whenever he wishes, the issue is one of convenience and federalism. District officials work under and report to elected state governments and chief ministers. Bypassing state governments means thumbing his nose at the federal structure, which is said to be problematic. Interestingly, Mr. Modi’s interaction follows a similar meeting hosted by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, who spoke directly with the State Secretaries to the Education, overlooking the Ministers of State for Education. This is one of the reasons the government of Tamil Nadu boycotted the meeting. The “Docs” on duty assist the medical teams Drawing inspiration from Gujarat which took this step in the first wave of Covid last year, the government in Haryana uses IAS and IPS agents who have medical degrees in the fight against State against the pandemic. Sources say five IAS officers from the Haryana cadre and three IPS officers with MBBS degrees have been removed from their administrative duties and tasked with helping medical teams run Covid hospitals in the state. They were delegated to the Additional Chief Health Secretary Rajeev Arora for the establishment and administration of 500 bed hospitals in Panipat and Hisar and other related tasks. The IAS officers are Dr Chander Shekhar Khare, Dr RS Dhillon, Dr Sangeeta Tetarwal, Dr Manoj Kumar and Dr Vaishali Sharma. The IPS officers are Dr Dheeraj Kumar, Dr Anshu Singla and Dr Arpit Jain. The state government has also delegated 22 senior IAS officials to oversee Covid preparedness in different districts. This is undoubtedly a temporary arrangement to combat the second wave of the pandemic. However, it also coincides with the growing demand from some medical experts and organizations for the government to create a special cadre of military doctors across India, modeled on IAS and IPS etc. Center seriously consider the request for a specialized medical service. Two senior cops lock the horns on Haryana An intra-service battle has erupted in the Haryana Police Force. IGP Y. Puran Kumar, an IPS officer in 2001, filed a petition in the Punjab and Haryana District Court against State Police Chief Manoj Yadava for alleged “discriminatory behavior” towards Mr. Kumar. Sources say Mr. Kumar accused DGP Yadava of “partial attitude, discriminatory treatment and violation of service rules.” He asked the court for instructions to order the additional chief secretary for the house to make an immediate decision on his complaints against Mr. Yadava. The spat does not appear to be new. Mr. Kumar has accused Mr. Yadava of targeting him since July 2020 “in a vindictive manner” since Mr. Kumar was assigned to Ambala in place of another privileged officer by the DGP. Mr. Kumar also asked the court for instructions to prevent Mr. Yadava from writing his annual performance review report until the case is decided. The feud at the top of the state’s police department has come at a time when the state is grappling with the Covid epidemic and also faces agitation by farmers against central laws, and which is not shows no sign of disappearance. And when two top cops go head-to-head instead of the issues Haryana faces, it can’t bode well for law and order in the state. Share a babu experience! Follow [email protected] Multiply the effect. …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos