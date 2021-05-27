Hong Kong adopts Xis Plan to end only open elections in China

The Hong Kong legislature has approved sweeping changes to the city’s electoral system ordered by the Chinese leadership, dramatically reducing the ability of dissenting voices to participate in government.

The Legislative Council voted by 40 votes against approve measures Thursday creating a review board to review candidates for elected office and ensure they are “patriots.” All candidates must also be approved by Hong Kong Police National Security officials to determine whether they can trust local law and “respect” the ruling Communist Party.

The passage of the bill marks the culmination of Beijing’s efforts to take control of how the former British colony chooses its rulers, giving it a veto over candidates for office following historic unrest and sometimes violent in 2019. He effectively puts an end to China’s only experiment with open elections, a vestige of the democratic system put in place during the last years of colonial rule.

On the same day, Hong Kong police banned for a second year in a row a request by a pro-democracy group to hold an annual candlelight vigil marking China’s 1989 crackdown on Tiananmen Square. The ruling, which police attributed to measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, raised questions about the future of an event that has symbolized a peaceful protest in Hong Kong for more than three decades.

Alfred Wu, Hong Kong Associate Professor of Public Policy Lee Kuan Yew at the National University of Singapore, said the two milestones illustrate how Hong Kong’s political system “is getting much closer to the mainland.” “The Chinese system really emphasizes national security, and this is now evident in Hong Kong,” Wu said.

Chinese legislators adopted a proposal in March to overhaul the way the city chooses its chief executive and give a body dominated by pro-Beijing elites more power to appoint lawmakers. President Xi Jinping signed the ordinance implement the changes, which the government has championed as necessary to reduce polarization, curb the influence of “foreign forces” and let the authorities focus on improving the economy.

The move sent a clear signal that Beijing has become intolerant of dissent, said Dongshu Liu, Assistant Professor of Chinese Politics at City University of Hong Kong. “Beijing has given up on its indirect way of ruling Hong Kong and is now more explicit and direct in its control,” Liu said.

The measure has passed without much debate since the Hong Kong opposition en masse resigned last year in protest against Beijing’s crackdown, and many former lawmakers have since been jailed awaiting trial for criminal charges. Still, more than half of the body’s remaining lawmakers rose to speak in favor of the measure, praising China’s action to weaken its opponents and water down their vote.

“It’s all about politics, and it’s all about elections,” pro-establishment MP Priscilla Leung said Wednesday during legislative discussions. “To ensure that power is not given to the mutual destruction camp to create chaos in Hong Kong, the central authorities had to intervene.”

Other changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system include:

Reduce the number of directly elected legislators from 35 to 20.

Increase the number of seats in the Legislative Council to 90 from 70 and the Election Committee that chooses the city’s leader from 300 members to 1,500, measures that give Beijing-aligned representatives a larger role.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Japan and the European Union condemned China’s efforts to roll back civil liberties in Hong Kong. The Biden administration too extensive sanctions first imposed by his predecessor on Chinese officials.

The vote to choose the representatives of the different sectors of the Electoral Committee is scheduled for September 19. An election for new members of the Legislative Council will take place on Dec. 19 after a delay of more than a year, officials said, with a decision needed due to the pandemic. The ballot for the first CEO under the new rules is scheduled for March 27.

Meanwhile, several dozen former opposition politicians and pro-democracy activists are in jail awaiting trial for violating sweeping national security law. Media mogul Jimmy Lai, a former lawmaker and eight others pleaded guilty on May 17 to staging a 2019 protest highlighting local opposition to the Communist Party on the 70th anniversary of his rule.

– With the help of Alfred Liu and Iain Marlow

(Updates with the ban on the Tiananmen Vigil in the fourth paragraph.)