Politics
Felicia Tissue recalls Gus Dur’s message to Jokowi’s family
Jakarta, CNN Indonesia –
Felicia fabric, ex-lover Kaesang Pangarepreminded President Joko Widodo’s family of the importance of reviving Pancasila which is the basis of the Indonesian state in daily life.
This was transmitted after he had frequently received hateful comments and threats recently. Many netizens made hateful and racial comments after Felicia and Kaesang Pangarep’s relationship broke down in the middle of the road in early 2021.
“Like the late Gus Dur, a moderate ruler whom I admire. Pancasila and the constitution are so easily spoken by elites and rulers. However, why are they (Jokowi’s family) so difficult to implement?” said Felicia.
In the video he uploaded to his YouTube account, he mentioned the lack of clarity and lack of goodwill on the part of Kaesang and his family regarding the sudden breakdown of their relationship.
Felicia said he tried many ways to get an explanation from Kaesang and even Iriana Jokowi about the relationship, from contacting over the phone to sending letters from Singapore to Indonesia.
However, he had to swallow the bitter pill as all direct contact was cut off and closed to him.
“The lack of good ethics on Mr. Jokowi’s part gave people on social media the chance to fry me and blaspheme me,” Felicia said.
“My mother and grandmother, like me, were directly blasphemed by race, religion, ethnicity, nationality, and also by using profanity that lowered my self-esteem as a woman.”
“I think Jokowi’s father who has a daughter and a granddaughter feels like a parent when this happens to him.” He continued.
Felicia also pointed out that what is currently being done is not dating Kaesang or not dating Kaesang, but family ethics in problem solving.
“It’s an ethical issue in solving family problems. I want to be able to live my legowo life, without always being disturbed,” he said.
“There is no solution on his part, so I have to speak the truth in public.”
“Men should be obligated to protect women, but at this point I am strong.” He continued.
CNNIndonesia.com contacted presidential spokesman Fadjroel Rachman on Thursday (5/27) but did not immediately receive a response requesting a response to Felicia Tissue’s statement to Joko Widodo’s family.
Previously, Felicia Tissue had revealed that she reported an Instagram account because she was believed to have sent comments in Indonesian containing hatred and threats to her safety.
The woman born in 1994 also said in a report filed with Singapore police on Monday (5/24) evening that the Instagram account had defamed her reputation.
Moreover, Kaesang Pangarep opened his voice on his relationship with Felicia on Monday (8/3). Initially, Kaesang stressed that the news was a personal matter and therefore it was unethical to say it.
However, it eventually opened up its voice as it had already become public consumption.
“I actually talked about ending this relationship in mid-January. At that point I was cursed, but yeah, I’m just pissed off,” Kaesang said without further explanation.
(team / fjr)
