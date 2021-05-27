TN CM Stalin urges PM Modi to lease Chengalpattu vaccine complex to state government





The Integrated Vaccination Complex, near Chennai, was built to mass produce vaccines against various infections, including hepatitis B, and help the country with its universal immunization program.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 6 on Wednesday asking for his intervention in handing over the assets of the Chengalpattu Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) to the leased state government for help mass produce COVID-19 vaccines. The letter pointed out that the facility has remained inactive for lack of funds. In his letter dated May 26, Stalin said it was necessary to increase national production of the COVID-19 vaccine to combat the novel coronavirus. You know that a modern, high-capacity vaccine manufacturing facility, the Integrated Vaccine Complex (IVC) at Chengalpet, near Chennai, established by HLL Bio-Tech Limited (HBL) under the Ministry of Health, is idle. The Indian government has already invested around Rs 700 crore in this manufacturing plant, which is almost complete but has remained unused for lack of additional funds, he wrote. He also pointed out that a recent call for tenders from HLL Bio-Tech Limited (HBL) to find a private partner company to manage the facility and produce vaccines did not bear fruit as no one showed up. to bid. Adding that the use of IVC to produce COVID-19 vaccines will improve India’s production capacity and meet the vaccination needs of the country and states, Stalin proposed that the assets of IVC be turned over to the government of India. Tamil Nadu for hire with full operational freedom. The state government will immediately identify a suitable private partner and do everything possible to start vaccine production as soon as possible. A suitable financial arrangement for the central government to recover part of its investment can be worked out later, after the start of operations, he added. Speaking to TNM, Chennai North MP Kalanidhi Veerasamy said: To be precise, around Rs 350 crore is needed for the facility to be operational. In view of this pandemic, I think this amount of Rs 350 crore is very low. When you take into consideration the budget allocation of Rs 25,000 crore for vaccines in the country’s budget, the Union government can easily afford Rs 350 crore. He added that by using Rs 350 crore, the vaccines could be produced and available in four months. And in the first six months, two crores of vaccine per month and then eight crores of vaccine per month could be produced, he said. The IVC which is the focal point of this letter is a research and manufacturing complex of Rs 904 crore for vaccines in the country. The campus, spread over 100 acres, was launched in 2012. Although launched and built with ambitious goals to mass produce vaccines for various infections, including hepatitis B, and to help the country with its immunization program Universal, the facility has not yet produced a single dose of a vaccine since its construction.







