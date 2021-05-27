Opinion | Has Trump remade the GOP? On foreign policy, not so much.





Of the largest military deployments in the Americas in recent years, in Afghanistan and Iraq, there is no indication that Trump significantly influenced Republican attitudes. Although he negotiated with the Taliban to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan by 2021, a Chicago Council survey of nationally representative samples of self-proclaimed Republicans found more people believed the war was worth it. penalty in January 2020 (50%) than in 2014 (34 percent). Likewise, half of Republicans (51%) thought the war in Iraq was worth it in January 2020, up from 40% in 2014. Perhaps even more surprising, those who identified themselves as strong Republicans who were more likely to describe themselves as very conservative. and expressed greater support for Trump were in fact more likely than less engaged Republicans to say the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq were worth it (55% strong Republicans vs. 43% less engaged Republicans for Afghanistan and almost identical figures for Iraq). The same January 2020 poll showed that strong majorities of Republicans also supported long-term US military bases in Afghanistan (61%), Iraq (69%) and Kuwait (71%).

Likewise, Trump has failed to change the GOP’s perspective on the military campaign against ISIS, an issue he himself raised during his tenure. Trump, who embarked on the election campaign to bomb ISIS shit, initially continued President Barack Obama’s efforts against the group, but then sought to declare victory and pull US troops out of the group. Iraq and Syria. Yet in the last year of his presidency, the vast majority of Republicans continued to favor the use of force against extremists in these countries (66% in 2020, exactly the same percentage that supported him in 2015) . More generally, a majority of Republican voters have always favored an active role for the United States in the world in recent decades, with two-thirds sometimes even more in favor of an active role since 2016.

Even on the issue of immigration, Trump’s signature, his nativism did not take firm root. While a majority of Republicans routinely characterize immigration as a critical threat to the United States (61% in 2020, similar to previous results), over the Trump years Republicans have actually become more open to offering a pathway to citizenship for undocumented immigrants (52% in support in 2020, compared to 37% in 2015). This trend applied to strong and less committed Republicans. Among strong Republicans, support for a path to citizenship rose from 32 percent in 2015 to 45 percent in 2020. For less engaged Republicans, it fell from 43 percent in 2015 to 60 percent in 2020. At the same time, overall Republican support for the expulsion steadily declined between 2015 and 2020 (from 45% to 34%).

When it comes to trade, a crossover issue that straddles foreign and domestic policy, the picture is slightly more mixed. With strong support from the business community, a majority of Republican lawmakers have voted for all major trade deals over the past decades, from the North American Free Trade Agreement brokered by Bill Clinton to the States Agreement. -United-Mexico-Canada. And despite Trump’s sharp attacks on numerous trade deals and the propensity to impose protectionist tariffs, a Chicago Council poll showed Republican support for international trade actually fell from 51% in 2016 to 87% in 2019. At the same time, a majority of Republicans in 2019. supported Take a more protectionist trade stance towards Beijing, with seven in 10 in favor of increasing tariffs on products from China. Taken together, the results suggest that Republicans broadly support international trade, but believed in Trump’s ability to secure trade deals that would benefit the United States.

Trump appears to have had some impact on Republicans ‘views of American alliances, fueled by his contempt for NATO and for the Alliance of the Americas’ commitments to Japan and South Korea. A Chicago Council poll found that between 2019 and 2020, the percentage of Republican Party supporters who thought the United States should maintain or increase its commitment to NATO fell from 71% to 60% (the figure on lower for Republicans since just after the Vietnam War in 1974). The decline in engagement with NATO was a bit more marked for strong Republicans (from 69% in 2019 to 54% in 2020) than for less engaged Republicans (73% to 67%).

But this skepticism does not come from Trump. Republican Party supporters have for years been divided over the role of the US military in protecting US allies. Between 2014 and 2020, Republicans were quite divided over whether the United States should defend the Baltic allies in NATO. And in the Pacific, party supporters were almost equally divided over whether the United States should deploy troops if North Korea attacked South Korea. Support increased in the following years, after Pyongyang successfully launched an intercontinental ballistic missile and Trump threatened it with fire and fury: a majority of Republicans preferred to come to the defense of South Korea ( 69% in 2017 and 2018, and 63% in 2019). But that figure quickly returned closer to historic levels in 2020 (57%).

On China, the Republicans have increased their hawkishness in recent years. A group of GOP lawmakers even introduced legislation allowing the president to defend Taiwan against Chinese attack. Like the general American public, however, grassroots Republican Party supporters are reluctant to confront China if it invades Taiwan, even though support for the island’s defense has increased in recent surveys by 25% in 2014. to a high of 43 percent in 2020.

Finally, Trump did not push the party towards a more one-sided approach to world affairs. Most Republicans don’t think the United States should compromise its political positions in order to reach a deal at the United Nations, and in fact, the percentage in favor of compromise fell between 2019 and 2020 (from 44% to 37% , and the decline was even steeper among strong Republicans). But the change is not without precedent. The data shows similar declines among strong Republicans in 2008 and 2010, which may have reflected a backlash against Obama’s multilateralism. Additionally, Republicans have been somewhat more sympathetic to the compromising policies of the Americas when it comes to making decisions alongside their allies (57% in 2020). In short, despite Trump’s influence, not all Republicans think America should always put America first.

Republicans have been divided for decades over the use of the military, immigration, trade, international cooperation, and overseas engagement and Trump has failed to bridge this pit. From the 1990s, this debate was played out in the Balkans. In a series of votes on the intervention there, Republican lawmakers were everywhere: While hawks, such as then Senate Majority Leader Bob Dole, recommended the use of US military power , other Republicans, like former Sen. Phil Gramm, have argued that the United States should not get involved in disorderly conflicts. The same basic intra-partisan divide has separated hawks like Graham from libertarians like Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) And, more recently, Trumpist nationalists like Hawley in debates about the intervention. America in Libya, Syria and Afghanistan.

The divided reaction to Bidens Afghanistan’s decision is just the latest sign that the future of Republican foreign policy is up for grabs. Trump clearly retains enormous influence in the GOP, and the Trumpists remain the strongest voices of the parties. But their grip on the party on foreign policy is tenuous at best, and there remains a large Republican constituency that does not share their views.

These results confirm the predictions of some Republicans who expect the parties to swing back in an internationalist direction. Public opinion certainly suggests that there is an opening for Republicans to return to the support for free trade, immigration and a strong military presence abroad that has characterized the foreign policy of Presidents Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush.

Republican divisions over foreign policy persisted for many presidencies before Donald Trump. Trump’s rhetoric may have sparked anti-immigration and one-sided sentiments within the party. But it has failed to fundamentally alter the fact that the GOP has never been united on internationalism or on a staunch brand of nationalism. As 2024 approaches, it will be up to Republican elites and influencers to decide whether they want to double the vision of Trumps America First or switch to the more open perspective that remains surprisingly prevalent in the Republican electorate.

