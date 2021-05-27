Reinforced by Turkish drones Bayraktar TB2, Ukraine steps up pressure against Russia





The border service of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) recently recorded an increase in the number of Ukrainian drone flights near the border between the countries, Vladimir Kulishov, the head of the border service and the first deputy head of the FSB, said in an interview with Sputnik. “We are also seeing an increase in the number of thefts of unmanned aerial vehicles over the land section of the Russian-Ukrainian state border. With the help of Western partners, the National Border Guard Service of Ukraine is constantly improving the fleet of drones used in border activities, ”Kulishov said. According to the head of the FSB’s border service, Kiev is actively studying the experience of Turkish and Israeli reconnaissance and attack drones for potential use in the conflict zone in southeastern Ukraine. Bayraktar TB2 drones As part of its military modernization program, Ukraine acquired 12 Bayraktar TB2 drones from Turkey in 2019. The $ 69 million contract was signed between Baykar Makina and Ukrspetsproekt, the Ukrainian state agency. Turkish officials said the deal also involved the sale of ammunition for the armed version of the Bayraktar TB2. On April 20 this year, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that his country was selling combat drones to Ukraine without preconditions, the deal is not directed against Russia. “We sell drones to anyone who requests them, we have no preconditions. This offer [with Ukraine] is not against Russia. Fortunately, we are a country with good production, we have something to sell, ”Cavusoglu told broadcaster Haberturk. Previously, the Azerbaijani Minister of Education praised the role of Turkish drones Bayraktar in the war in Armenia over the Nagorno-Karabakh region. value Turkish weapons. “The war of the 21st century is a technological war. Turkish Bayraktar drones played a big role in our victory, ”he said, referring to the liberation of Nagorno-Karabakh and other settlements from an Armenian occupation that lasted for nearly three decades. Bayraktar TB2 drones are currently in use by Turkey, Ukraine, Qatar and Azerbaijan and have many potential buyers in the pipeline. Turkey is one of six countries in the world capable of producing its own drones. Pact with Poland Recently, Turkey signed its very first pact on the supply of its drones to a NATO country, Poland, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his Polish counterpart Andrzej Duda . Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said earlier that Warsaw was purchasing 24 Bayraktar unmanned aerial vehicles from Turkey. “We are among the 3-4 countries in the world that produce the best drones. We are proud to share this experience and these capabilities with our NATO ally, Poland. Today, for the first time in history, we signed an agreement under which Turkey will sell drones to the country, which is part of NATO, ”Erdogan said. Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak previously said Poland opted for Bayraktar drones because of their “strike capabilities” and proven effectiveness “in wars in the East. [Europe]And in the Middle East. “It’s a real weapon. The first set will be delivered to the Polish army in a year, in 2022, ”he said, adding that Warsaw would also buy“ logistics and training packages ”, as well as compensation for the service. The Bayraktar TB2 is a medium altitude, long range tactical UAV system. It was developed by Kale-Baykar, a joint venture of Baykar Makina and the Kale Group. The UAV functions as a platform for conducting reconnaissance and intelligence missions. The aircraft is monitored and controlled by ground control station flight personnel, including the use of weapons, via the Trksat satellite. Contributions from Sputnik International

