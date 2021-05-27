U.S. and Chinese trade chiefs hold frank opening talks





The US administration is reviewing its stance on China and has not made any major changes to the policies inherited from former President Donald Trump, but there are more and more signs of leadership that she will take. This week, the senior White Houses official for Asia said the United States was entering a period of intense competition with China as its government became increasingly tightly controlled by President Xi Jinping. The period that has been widely described as an engagement has come to an end, Kurt Campbell, the US coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council, said Wednesday (Thursday AEST) on Wednesday. US policy towards China will now operate under a new set of strategic parameters, Campbell said, adding that the dominant paradigm will be competition. Unlike much of the rest of the bilateral relationship, trade has been one of the less controversial issues of late. Ties have deteriorated over the past year or more on almost every other topic, with clashes over human rights including China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslim minority in western Xinjiang; Taiwan; the repression in Hong Kong; Beijing’s oil purchases from Iran sanctioned; and long-standing disputes over the South China and East China Seas. The trade deal has to be seen in the context of the whole trade and economic relationship between the United States and China, which is very, very difficult, Tai told Reuters. The global challenges that we have with China are also still there and they are very important. The Liu-Tai phone conversation followed a staff-level phone call on Tuesday evening (Wednesday AEST), an official familiar with scheduling meetings said. During the call, the Chinese stressed the importance of the tariff cuts as a necessary component of the next steps in the relationship, the person said. So far, the Biden administration has left the tariffs imposed by Mr. Trump in place. Ms. Tai pledged to build on the January 2020 trade pact, saying on May 5 that she respected the continuity of U.S. policy. However, despite tariffs in the United States and China, trade is actually growing, with Chinese imports from the United States reaching a record high in March. China’s exports to the United States have been strong due to the pandemic, US stimulus payments and an economic rebound. Ms Tai has previously said she expects China to honor commitments it made in the trade deal made when Mr Trump was president and the Biden administration focused on implementing the deals. and existing trade rules. Although these purchasing targets seem out of reach, agricultural products may still turn out to be a bright spot, with China buying maize for delivery later in the season to cope with a domestic deficit and a record year for imports. American still on the agenda. The stock market initially won at the news of the call, but it didn’t last. The benchmark Chinese stock index was flat at the midday break after rising 1.1% in the morning, while the offshore yuan was little changed at its highest level since 2018. Mr. Liu was the main negotiator of the deal and served as USTR’s counterpart during the tenure of former trade chief Robert Lighthizer. As part of the Trade Framework Group agreements, the USTR and its Chinese counterpart are to meet every six months to discuss implementation. The last time this happened was in August 2020. Bloomberg

