Will the rule of law succeed where Congress failed and hold Trump accountable? | Donald trump





Standing in court, the former president pleaded not guilty to financial crimes charges which he said are part of a politically motivated witch hunt. Jacob Zuma, once South Africa’s populist leader, made a humble figure on Wednesday and offered a potential glimpse into the future of the Americas.

A similar fate for Donald Trump has become much more likely with reports that New York prosecutors have called a grand jury to decide whether or not to indict him on criminal charges.

Lawyers will examine evidence gathered during Manhattan district attorneys’ two-year investigation into the business connections of former U.S. presidents and alleged silence payments to women on his behalf.

There’s a long way to go, but it’s a sign that the long arm of the law can reach parts where Congress, especially the Republican Party, has consistently failed in holding Trump accountable for his actions.

Prosecutors have a decent chance of maintaining the perception of independence because the decision whether or not to lay charges rests with a jury of citizens studying the evidence in secret rather than Democratic Justice Department Joe Bidens.

Biden and his attorney general, Merrick Garland, will be sure to stay as far away from the case as possible to avoid any suspicion of political interference. If the jury were to go against him, Trump would be the first former U.S. president to be charged with a crime.

It would surely produce the trial of the century, a suitably Trumpian spectacle towering over every screen. Neal Katyal, a former acting solicitor general, told the MSNBC network: I think this is a potential sign that it looks like Donald Trump is moving from the presidency to his next stint on TV, which is as a defendant .

A criminal conviction and jail time would be seen by admirers of the Americas as proof of the rule of law and by critics as the vindictive pursuit of a former ruler recalling a failed state.

Trump is sure to play on those fears when he resumes election rallies soon. He said in a statement Tuesday: This is the continuation of the greatest witch hunt in American history.

He pointedly added: Interestingly, today a poll came out indicating that I am far ahead in the Republican presidential primary and general election of 2024.

The fact that the message is tired and predictable doesn’t make it any less powerful among its main supporters. Special Advocate Robert Muellers ‘investigation into Russia and the Democrats’ impeachment of Trump for his counterpart with Ukraine have become regular pushbacks for Trump on the election track.

When the rallies resume, expect to hear those old golden memories combined with new material: how the January 6 insurgency was actually a fun day with supporters hugging the police, only to be hijacked by Antifa; and how the Manhattan District Attorneys case is a Democratic conspiracy designed to thwart any Trump re-election plans.

Prosecutors cannot allow such nonsense to scare them away; Trump will always find a grievance to militarize. With the help of the right-wing media and a willing Republican Party, this could secure it millions of votes, but not enough to win the national popular vote and, according to current polls, not the Electoral College.

A Trump 2024 election campaign depends on many variables: his age (he’ll be 75 next month), the attractiveness of the golf course, how Republicans fare in the 2022 midterm election, whether Republicans produce a viable alternative and how Bidens’ economy behaves. But the grand jury could scuttle it before it starts.

In America, anything is possible. In four or five years, Trump could be back in the White House or he could be in jail. Only the brave or the reckless would bet which ones.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos