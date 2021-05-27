Kate Garraway on the verge of tears as she says Boris Johnson ‘didn’t care enough’ about the deaths

Kate Garraway was on the verge of tears today as Ben Shephard stressed that the government appeared to “not care” about deaths from coronaviruses.
It comes amid fallout from Dominic Cummings’ explosive seven-hour testimony yesterday in which he accused Health Secretary Matt Hancock of “repeatedly lying” and accused Prime Minister Boris Johnson of being unfit for the post .
“Tens of thousands of people have died who did not need to die,” Cummings told MPs yesterday, with growing calls for an investigation.
Kate’s husband Derek, 53, contracted Covid-19 in March 2020, leaving him hospitalized and placed in an induced coma.
Derek returned home earlier this year to be with Kate, 54, but needs 24-hour care and is still suffering from the effects of Covid.
Responding passionately to the claims, which also saw Cummings confirm that he had heard Johnson say to ‘let the bodies pile up’, she said: ‘You wanted to think that around the clock people were on it, looking for, trying to find out what was going on.
“And some of those lines where he said, ‘Oh actually I love chaos because they’ll all look to me’ with the feeling of putting yourself first and I think that’s what that’s when people start to question themselves and feel more anger, actually. “
Susanna Reid added, “That’s such a good point. In the beginning, the idea that people were skiing, early on that people were on vacation.”
Kate continued, “We had to trust that they were doing their best. So you wanted to feel that was absolutely their goal.
“But the delivery and what we heard there just made you feel, ‘ugh, come on’.
Ben Shephard stepped in: “It’s like they don’t care.”
Kate looked taken aback as she took a shaky breath and said, “This is it. I didn’t care enough. They didn’t care enough – that’s what people are going to think.”
Earlier, host Susanna Reid asked Kate if she thought things could have been different for her if the government had approached the pandemic in a different way.
She said: “I spend a lot of time thinking about whether things could have been different in so many ways – both in the management of government, in scientific advice, in the advice of physicians, in peculiar today. And that was definitely confusing, wasn’t it?
“So I think hindsight is a wonderful thing, but that doesn’t mean that we don’t deal with what went wrong. So obviously there were things that could have helped, we now know that. .
“But just like the doctors say, if we had given Derek this drug at this point, now we know it would have definitely helped, but at the time we were concerned it would have killed him.” I’m pretty generous to the government in general that they were looking at the situation thinking, “What’s going to be the most harmful?” And if, as he said, Boris Johnson was more concerned with the economy, maybe he really thought it was the biggest risk.
“But that doesn’t mean pandemic planning and lockdown planning, it should have been in place only from Boris Johnson’s perspective, but as a society we don’t have these things in place. . “
She also explained that the things she considered “very damaging” were found in some of the “flippant things that [Cummings] mentionned”.
“That some cabinet members were skiing during COBRA meetings,” she said. “I think it sent a massive signal to the audience that we didn’t have to worry.
“It led to not being taken seriously … then it turned into fear.”
Dr Hilary Jones agreed and said: “It has been a shameful preparation for a pandemic for a long time.”
Susanna added: “I think this is devastating for Matt Hancock and the Prime Minister.”
* Good Morning Britain broadcast weekdays at 6 a.m. on ITV
