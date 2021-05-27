



Image source: PTI (FILE) Against opposition diatribe on vaccination with facts and scientific data: Prime Minister Modi told Minister of Health The continued opposition rant over the country’s Covid-19 vaccination campaign featured at the Union Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, sources said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked the minister of Health Harsh Vardhan to counter the accounts of the opposition parties with facts. “It is important to counter the misrepresentation of the opposition and the spread of rumors with facts and scientific data,” he told Vardhan, according to sources. Vardhan told ministers that the views of all states are taken into account and that they are directly involved in decisions. During the meetings, all the states are aware of the reality on the ground, but “some of the governments of the opposition parties are playing politics”. The Modi government faces severe criticism from opposition parties for its alleged mismanagement of the Covid-19 vaccination campaign in the country. Several states have reported a severe shortage of doses and have expressed their inability to fully scale up a vaccination program for the 18-44 age group. The vaccination campaign for the 18-44 category began on May 1, but states have alleged that the pace is very slow and that they must close the centers due to the unavailability of drugs. Several congressional leaders, including Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Vadra, accused the government of colossal mismanagement in the war against Covid, a charge the government refuted. India uses three vaccines – the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (known locally as Covishield), Covaxin and Sputnik V. While Covishield and Covaxin have been in use since January 16, the day the vaccination program started, Sputnik V has got emergency use. recently. The Serum Institute of India, based in Pune, manufactures Covishield while Bharat Biotech of Hyderabad manufactures Covaxin. Doses of Sputnik V were imported from Russia. READ MORE: Corpse policy the Congress way: Harsh Vardhan berates Rahul Gandhi READ MORE: Redouble efforts to investigate origin of Covid, submit report in 90 days: Joe Biden tells intelligence Latest news from India







