‘A nation risks facing difficult circumstances if Prime Minister Imran continues to take out loans at the current rate’ – Pakistan





Posted on May 27, 2021 11:31 am

Managing the Pakistani economy with loans will create problems for future governments, Bilawal said.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said on Thursday that the nation would likely face difficult circumstances if Prime Minister Imran Khan continues to take out loans at the current rate.

The PPP chairman said in his statement that managing the country’s economy through loans will create problems for future generations as well as for future governments.

Bilawal Bhutto said Pakistani policymaking was left to the countries that gave us loans. A $ 10 billion loan, with a 35% increase, was only taken this year, he said.

Pakistan’s foreign loans topped $ 95 billion after Imran Khan came to power, said PPP chairman while adding that the prime minister, although he knows his ineligibility, is destroying the economy to satisfy his ego.

The Prime Minister’s special assistant for political communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill reacted to Bilawal Bhutto’s statement by calling him “president parchi”. He said Bilawal was puzzled as the Pakistani economy was heading in the right direction.

Shahbaz Gill said the PPP chairman should take a look at his party’s history of lending to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) before lecturing others.

SAPM said Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government repaid a loan and interest worth Rs 35 trillion in two and a half years. He said Pakistan would not have been in such a state if the old governments had worked to strengthen the economy.

