‘Anti-people’, ‘anti-democratic’: Rahul Gandhi writes to Prime Minister Modi on the Lakshadweep line





Congress chief Rahul Gandhi on Thursday called proposals in the draft regulation of Administrator Lakshadweep “Anti-people”, “anti-democratic” and “draconian”, in a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Demanding the Prime Minister’s intervention in this matter, Gandhi declared that Administrator Praful Patel had “unilaterally proposed radical changes without duly consulting elected officials or the public”, stirring up protests across the territory of the Union. “Livelihood security and sustainable development are being sacrificed for short-term trade gains,” Gandhi said, referring to proposals such as the creation of a development authority with the power to acquire land to for development purposes. Gandhi claimed that the provisions undermine the “ecological sanctity” of the island and “severely limit the legal remedies available to those affected”. He also condemned the provision, which disqualifies panchayat poll candidates with more than two children, as “undemocratic.” Gandhi went on to point to other regulations, such as the introduction of an anti-goonda law in the island territory where the crime rate is very low, and the Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, which aims to ban beef in an area where Muslims earn over 90 percent. percent of the population. Gandhi claimed that it was a “deliberate attack on the cultural and religious fabric of the local community”. “The attempt to cut ties with the port of Beypore hits the close historical and cultural ties with Kerala,” he added. Earlier, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also expressed concern about the arrangements approved by Patel, saying: “Such acts cannot be accepted. Kerala has long-standing ties with Lakshadweep. There is an attempt to destroy it. Those affected must steer clear of such a narrow-minded approach. “ Gandhi also said: “It is relevant to mention that despite the pandemic, the administration demolished the structures used by fishermen, fired contract workers in various government departments and relaxed the quarantine standards which led to a spike in quarantine. fatal in cases of Covid. ” He called the regulations “draconian,” which “penalize dissent and undermine grassroots democracy,” and demanded that they be withdrawn.

Previously, Gandhi had tweeted his support for the people of Lakshadweep, declaring that the territory of the Union “is India’s jewel in the ocean” and that “the ignorant fanatics in power are destroying it”. Congress Secretary General Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also said on Tuesday that the BJP government and its administration did not have to destroy its heritage, harass the people of Lakshadweep or impose restrictions and arbitrary rules on them.

