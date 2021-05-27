Macron is more popular in Greece than in France: how do Greeks see Biden, Putin, Xi and Merkel?





A poll by Metron Analysis and MEGA found that French President Emmanuel Macron is the most popular world leader in Greece. With 79% of Greeks supporting the French president, this makes him more popular in Greece than in France itself. The latest poll by Harris Interactive, with data collected on April 27 and 29, revealed that Macron had a 46% approval rating among the French in a poll against Jean Castex. Right behind Macron is US President Joe Biden, with 75% approval among the Greeks. This contrasts sharply with the end of the Barack Obama administration in 2016, when favorable opinions of the United States among Greeks were only 38% and 36% in 2018, according to Pew Research. Traditionally, the United States has pursued anti-Greek policies in favor of Turkey, including US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger blessing the Turkish invasion of northern Cyprus in 1974. However, the last years of the Trump administration, notably through US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and then continued by the Biden administration, have strengthened relations with Greece. In just a few months of the Biden administration, military cooperation with Greece has consolidated and Washington is no longer ignoring Turkish aggression and human rights violations. With regard to Russian President Vladimir Putin, it is recalled that a 2017 Pew Survey found that 64% of Greeks have a favorable opinion of Russia against 31% expressing a negative opinion, and 50% of Greeks trust Putin in international affairs. According to Metron Analysis and MEGA, Putin today has a 53% approval rating among Greeks. Meanwhile, Chinese President Xi Jinping got 30% and, unsurprisingly, German Chancellor Angela Merkel got just 23% for her relentless defense of Turkish aggression and provocations against Greece. READ MORE: 200 years ago Greece inspired Europe, especially France. Publicity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos