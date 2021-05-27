Politics
After weeks of silence, Erdoan defends Home Secretary against crime boss claims
Justice and Development Party (AKP) chairman and chairman Recep Tayyip Erdoan has announced his support for Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu, who has been accused by crime boss Sedat Peker in recent weeks.
“Behind the attacks targeting our Minister of the Interior Soylu, there is the discomfort caused by the climate of peace in the country”, he declared today to the parliamentary group of his party (May 26). “We have supported our Minister of the Interior in the fight against criminal organizations, we are and we will be.
He also said that Peker’s international drug trafficking allegations against former Prime Minister Binali Yldrm’s son showed “real intent” and “We will foil this plot by the will of God.”
A former pro-government figure who fled the country in late 2019, Peker has posted videos on state-mafia relations in Turkey since early May, garnering millions of views on each of his videos.
It targets current and former government officials, in particular Home Secretary Soylu and former Home Secretary Mehmet Aar, claiming to have exposed serious crimes ranging from drug trafficking to political assassinations.
He also claims to have long-standing ties to Minister Soylu, who he said informed him of an investigation against him so that he could leave the country.
CLICK -Sedat Peker claims to reveal new cocaine route between Colombia-Venezuela-Turkey
CLICK -Sedat Peker reveals more evidence of his ties to Home Secretary
The AKP has remained largely silent on Peker’s claims, which Soylu also highlighted during a show on Habertrk TV on Monday.
Then the president of the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Devlet Baheli, an ally of the AKP, announced support for the Interior Minister yesterday, saying that “Soylu is not alone”.
Erdoan followed him today to support the minister. He also said the AKP had waged an “uncompromising struggle” against criminal organizations for 19 years and made Turkey a country where methods other than the law did not prevail.
“The necessary answers are given by the people concerned. The attorney general’s offices have opened the necessary investigations into the parties’ requests,” he noted.
“We see that the efforts to organize society through criminal organizations, which was a disease of old Turkey, are increasing,” said the president. “They seek to press our country both nationally and internationally through criminal organizations and to achieve political results.”
Attempted attack on Akener
Erdoan also spoke of an attempted attack on Y (Good) Party Chairman Meral Akener and party members in Rize, his hometown.
“You have to know where and how to take action. It’s Rize. If you insult a man from Rize, put him in the same equation with a killer baby like Netanyahu, that’s what would be done, ”he said, referring to a previous statement from Akener where she called Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “the Israeli version of Erdoan”.
During Akener’s visit to Rize on May 20, a fight broke out between Party Y members and locals, who were angry with Akener over his comments about Erdoan. Akener left the province after the incident.
“They taught a good lesson about missing the bride without going too far. And it shows the good manners of the people of Rize. Kizdere [district] was not enough, she also went to ayeli, ”Erdoan said.
“And the people there did the right thing, too. And in Trabzon, you couldn’t even show up and fly back to Ankara.
“This is only the first. A lot more things will happen these days are better.” (AS / VK)
