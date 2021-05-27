Jokowi receives message to install 5G in the new capital





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – The Minister of Communication and Informatics (Menkominfo), Johnny G Plate offendednew capital Indonesia is expected to be built in Penajam Paser Utara and Kutai Kartanegara in East Kalimantan when the service is inaugurated5G premiere in the country, Thursday (5/27). Johnny claims he will fulfill President Joko Widodo’s tenure, claiming that the new state capital (IKN) will be transformed into a self-sustaining city backed by a 5G network. “The president explained to me that the nation’s new capital will be autonomous or based on 5G. This is a great opportunity. Indonesia has a great opportunity,” Johnny said during his speech at the inauguration. of the 5G network at the Telkom Hub, Jakarta, (27/5). In addition, he also said that the 5G telecommunications network revolution is not only for the benefit of internet services, but also to support industrial progress in Indonesia. At the same place, the Minister of Public Enterprises (BUMN), Erick Thohir, said that digital transformation would be able to support the economy in Indonesia. He realized that reviving the economy was not done just by stimulating the market, but through technology. “The pandemic has opened our eyes and even woke us up from sleep, that creating a large market is no longer enough to build the country’s technology. Digital transformation is also an economic support,” said Erick, who was present virtually.



The Operational Acceptance Certificate for Telkomsel was issued by the General Directorate of Postal and IT Operations on May 21, 2021, while the Operational Acceptance Test (ULO) was carried out from May 19 to 20. Telkomsel uses the radio frequency spectrum in the 2.3 GHz frequency band to provide 5G services. At the initial stage, six sites in Jabodetabek were prepared for 5G, including housing in Kelapa Gading, Pondok Indah, Pantai Indah Kapuk, Bumi Serpong Damai, Widya Chandra and Alam Sutera. These locations are elite areas in Jabodetabek. The Widya Chandra area itself is an elite housing complex inhabited by ministers and senior officials. Besides Jabodetabek, Telkomsel also plans to provide 5G services to Batam, Medan, Solo, Bandung, Surabaya, Makassar, Denpasar and Balikpapan. (can / DAL)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









