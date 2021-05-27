Boris Johnson orders resumption of search for Ofcom chair after preferred candidate is rejected





Boris Johnson ordered a restart of the process of appointing a new Ofcom president after an evaluation committee unanimously rejected his favorite candidate Paul Dacre, the former editor of the Daily Mail, according to of the people involved in the decision. The unorthodox intervention by the British Prime Minister adds another layer of controversy to an already highly controversial nomination process for the media watchdog, which is running more than six months behind schedule. Johnson told his aides last summer that Dacre, a fierce critic of the BBC and online platforms, was his preferred candidate to chair the board of directors of Ofcom, a regulatory body with a broad and expanding mandate in telecommunications, media and the Internet. But after a series of interviews with four candidates, an independent assessment board concluded that Dacre was “not nominable” – a recommendation that is given to ministers before a final decision is made on the job. The decision was taken unanimously, but the reasons for this decision could not be established. Rather than opt for alternative candidates deemed “nominable,” Johnson insisted last week on a resumption of the contest, according to two people familiar with the events. Oliver Dowden, the culture secretary, then wrote to Peter Riddell, the public appointments commissioner, to inform him of the decision. Restarting the process allows Dacre, a towering Fleet Street figure who edited the Daily Mail for 26 years, to reapply for the job. Dacre still holds a position with DMG Media, the owner of The Daily Mail, and plans to publish his memoir. Ministers expect him to stay in the competition. The Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sports said: “In accordance with the Code of Governance of Public Appointments, ministers have taken the decision to relaunch the competition for the presidency of Ofcom.” Dacre could not be reached immediately for comment. Ofcom’s job evaluation committee included Melanie Richards, partner at KPMG, Lord Ian Livingston, former CEO of BT, Paul Potts, former CEO of the Press Association, and Susannah Storey, a senior civil servant. A media official described the re-execution decision as “a total debacle” that capped what had been “an incompetent process”, with good candidates put off by leaks about the prime minister’s preferred choice. Under the public appointment guidelines, ministers can ignore the recommendation of the interview committee and select a candidate deemed “non-nominable”. But the government has backed down from this unprecedented step, which would force ministers to consult Riddell and “publicly justify their decision,” according to the code. Ofcom is one of the most powerful watchdogs in Europe. His growing responsibilities include the oversight of telecommunications markets, spectrum auctions, postal services, certain competition matters, the impartiality of television news and the regulation of the BBC. He has also been given the responsibility of monitoring 5G mobile phone networks to ensure that operators have complied with government restrictions on the use of Huawei equipment. The next president will also guide Ofcom through a crucial period where he could be given the mandate to oversee tech platforms like Facebook and Google. Maggie Carver, a former investment banker and chairman of news broadcaster ITN, was appointed interim president of Ofcom in January after the departure of President Lord Terry Burns, a former treasury economist.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos