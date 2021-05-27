Black Day: Indian farmers celebrate six months of protests against farm law | Agriculture News

New Delhi, India Tens of thousands of farmers in India observed a black day across the country to mark six months of their protests against agricultural laws passed by the Indian government last year.

Farmers staged protests, hoisted black flags and burned effigies of politicians belonging to the ruling Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in several locations across the country on Wednesday.

We are witnessing a dark day, Abhimanyu Kohar, member of Sankyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), the coordinating body of more than 40 farmers’ unions who jointly organize the protests, told Al Jazeera.

Farmers protesting at the Singhu border outside New Delhi [Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

Farmers across the country hoist black flags on their homes, tractors and other vehicles. As part of our protest, we are also burning an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the country for not addressing our issues.

In September last year, the Modis government passed three laws, claiming they would collectively provide farmers with better marketing options for their produce and break the monopoly of commission agents and government-regulated markets known as mandis.

Farmers say, however, that the laws aim to give private companies more control over the vast agricultural sector and will leave them at the mercy of those companies who will no longer have the legal obligation to pay them the guaranteed price.

We will not give in until these anti-farmer laws are overturned, said Sar Singh, a 40-year-old farmer who was protesting at the Singhu border, the main site of the six-month protest outside the capital. Indian, New Delhi.

Singh, who belongs to the town of Tarn Taran Sahib in the northern state of Punjab, has been protesting in Singhu with his brother since the farmers began their sit-in in late November last year.

He says he is determined to stay until the government is forced to overturn the law. We are ready to protest for many more months. We will not leave home until our demands are met, he told Al Jazeera.

Congregational prayers organized by farmers for the removal of agricultural laws at the Singhu border [Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

Like Singh, thousands of farmers demanding an overturn of agricultural laws have camped on three main highways connecting the capital to the neighboring states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

Some of these farmers have installed permanent brick and cement shelters on the highways to cope with the scorching summer in the country.

We have to do it. We don’t want to protest on the roads. But this government is not serious. Right now there isn’t even a permanent dialogue between farmers and government. The last meeting we had was in January, Kohar told Al Jazeera.

As soon as the government agrees to withdraw the laws and promises to continue to source products at the minimum support price (MSP), we will return to our villages, he said.

Protester throws image of Modis into fire at Singhu border [Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

The MSP is a mechanism that guarantees a minimum price to farmers for their harvest by the state.

Multiple rounds of talks between farmers’ unions and the government failed to break through.

Earlier this year, the Modis government offered to suspend farm laws for 18 months, but farmers rejected the offer, saying they wanted a complete repeal.

Meanwhile, authorities and health experts have expressed concern over the months-long protests unfolding amid a fierce second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

Most Indian states have been stranded in recent weeks to control the virus, which has claimed more than 300,000 lives, while the country’s overall caseload now stands at 27.37 million.

A protester poses for a photo at the Singhu border [Hasan Akram/Al Jazeera]

Nearly half of those deaths occurred during the devastating second wave, fueled by large regional electoral rallies addressed by Modi and other politicians, and a week-long religious festival along the banks of the Ganges.

Gauravdeep Singh, 25, from Punjabs Ludhiana District, demonstrated in Singhu for months, often doubling as a volunteer. He says unlike politicians across the country, farmers followed COVID-19 safety protocols.

We are taking precautions at the border and there is no disease epidemic here. Many social and non-governmental organizations help us protect protest sites from infection, he told Al Jazeera.

This government has organized mass rallies and held elections in various states recently. On what moral grounds do they accuse us of being negligent in complying with COVID security measures? Had the virus then disappeared?

As farmers remain steadfast in their demands to repeal farm laws, the ruling BJP has made it clear that the legislation will not be withdrawn.

The government is clear on its position. He is ready to amend the laws after deliberation, but there is no way to withdraw them, BJP spokesman Raman Malik told Al Jazeera.

Malik alleged that the protests are driven by politically motivated elements who do not care about the welfare of farmers.

The laws aim to provide additional and alternative arrangements for farmers, but there are certain forces in the country who just want to score political points and do not want the betterment of farmers, he said.

But critics of the government accuse it of being insensitive to the plight of farmers.

Activist Shabnam Hashmi says the current government is working with business and has never taken resolving the agricultural crisis seriously.

The government, rather than solving the crisis, is trying everything to delegitimize the peasant movement using state-controlled media, she told Al Jazeera.

Kavita Krishnan, member of the opposition party of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), said that the government of Al Jazeera Modis is squarely responsible for the mismanagement of the crisis.

The government, by refusing to withdraw the three anti-farmer laws, is contributing to the spread of COVID as farmers have no choice but to continue to resist the laws by the thousands, since the laws are a death sentence for them. livelihood and for Indian agriculture, she said.