First call: Steelers receive a preventative “no thank you” from a free agent; Donald Trump linked to Spygate’s bribe allegation





Thursday’s “first call” features a “thank you, but no thank you” to the Steelers from a free agent being talked about.

Additionally, Spygate is back in the news. We have a look at the NFL salary cap for 2022. Duquesne’s football schedule has been released. And LeBron James brings on Dukes basketball coach Keith Dambrot.

Of no interest

Former Pro Bowl tackle Russell Okung denies he’d better play for the Pittsburgh Steelers because they can’t afford it.

A pair of recent posts from Bill Barnwell of ESPN.com and Ben Linsey of Pro Football Focus suggested that Pittsburgh would be a good landing point for the free offensive lineman.

ESPN trying to predict I’ll sign with the Pittsburgh @Steelers this year.

The truth is, they can’t pay me.

I only accept Bitcoin. Https://t.co/mVJjK2qqoq

– Okung (@RussellOkung) May 25, 2021

I swear.

The media will invent anything. pic.twitter.com/3he9knQQJS

– Okung (@RussellOkung) May 25, 2021

I don’t really know how bitcoin, Dogecoin, or any other type of cryptocurrency works. Not to mention how it relates to the salary cap. I just know the Steelers don’t have a ton of space, just $ 6.4 million in “effective cap space” according to OvertheCap.com. This number represents the maximum cap space a team will have when they recruit at least 51 players to their roster for that season.

Barnwell guessed that the Steelers would be willing to pay Okung somewhere in the neighborhood of $ 6.5 million on a one-year contract. So no matter how Okung wants to be paid, if that translates to much more than that number, he’s right. The Steelers should look elsewhere.

And I would suggest that whoever decides to pay it spends too much, regardless of the currency.

Spygate spin-off

ESPN.com posted a detailed story on Spygate on its front page Wednesday.

Or at least a sidebar.

Writers Seth Wickersham and Don Van Natta Jr. have quotes from Arlen Specter’s son (Shanin) and a communications assistant / ghost writer from his book (Charles Robbins) suggesting that former President Donald Trump acted at the name of Patriots owner Robert Kraft to buy Pennsylvania Senator Arlen. Specter of his investigation into Spygate with campaign funds.

The incident happened in 2008, long before Trump became president. But much of the article focuses on whether the act – if proven – could reach the level of attempted bribery of a public official.

Specter eventually dropped the investigation in June 2008. ESPN research shows Trump donated to the Specter campaign, but three months earlier. And there was never a direct connection between Kraft or any of its companies and that money.

Much of the research for the piece was originally done at the University of Pittsburgh Archives and Special Collections.

To be far ahead of

The NFL salary cap for 2022 will not be set until February. But we have a good idea of ​​what it will be.

Tom Pelissero of NFL.com said the NFL and the NFL Players Association have agreed to a salary cap of $ 208.2 million for the 2022 season.

However, that figure could be even lower depending on the continuing financial impact of the covid-19 pandemic.

However, the two sides have not yet set a cap. Players and management agreed last August to spread the resulting revenue gap from 2020 over several years.

As a result, the cap fell to $ 182.5 million this year.

Timetable game

Duquesne’s football team now know their schedule for fall 2021.

Publication of the fall 2021 calendar

: https://t.co/AOZtfQPSKq: https://t.co/nDJhPKE6Y2#GoDukes pic.twitter.com/EXNaRTrYJP

– Duquesne Football (@DuqFB) May 26, 2021

The Dukes start off with two very tough tests of the FBS ranks as they visit TCU on September 4 and Ohio University on September 11.

Plus, there are only four home games.

September 25 – vs Virginia University of Lynchburg

October 9 – against Bryant

October 30 – vs. Saint Francis University

November 13 – vs Central Connecticut

The Dukes are coming off a shortened spring season that saw them go 4-0 in the regular season before losing in the NEC Championship game to Sacred Heart 34-27 in overtime.

Quite the cry

Following Tuesday night’s playoff win over the Phoenix Suns, Lakers star LeBron James was asked about the people who influenced him early in his career, especially Duquesne coach Keith Dambrot.

He coached James his first two years at St. Vincent-St. Mary (Akron).

“When I think of basketball, there isn’t a time that goes by that Frank Walker, coach Dru Joyce and Keith Dambrot come to mind,” said James. “They basically gave me all the DNA and the blueprint of how to play basketball as an individual, how to work hard, how to be selfless, how there is no ‘I in there. ‘team’, and without the greatest of all. us, you will not get the reward you are really looking for in the end. “

Walker was James’ football coach. Joyce II followed Dambrot to Saint-Vincent-St. Mary when Dambrot left to take the job at Akron University.

“They’re like my big three, when it comes to basketball,” he said. “Frank Walker, Coach Dru Joyce and Keith Dambrot… I wouldn’t be the player I am, I wouldn’t be successful like I did in the best league in the world, the NBA, without the influence of these few. guys. . “

I asked @KingJames what @CoachDambrot meant to him. He said Dambrot was one of the most influential people in his life. pic.twitter.com/tZ4PkAuZ4Y

– Melissa Rohlin (@melissarohlin) May 25, 2021

The James Lakers are tied with the Suns 1-1 in their first-round playoff series. They replay Thursday.

After a series of transfers inside and outside Duquesne, Dambrot’s Dukes will feature six new players, with 10 Dukes leaving last year’s roster.

Tim Benz is a staff writer for Tribune-Review. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication, unless otherwise specified.







