GOP worries behind the scenes about Trump’s potential 2024 candidacy





And amid news that the Manhattan District Attorney has summoned a grand jury that may decide to indict Trump, other executives working for him, or the company itself, Trump publicly reported this week that he was considering another race. But he may face skepticism from surprising corners of the GOP, as some Republicans who have consistently supported him during his presidency have mixed views on the possibility of a Trump 2024 campaign, according to interviews with 20 Republicans at the House and Senate.

President Trump has done a lot of good. But he wasted much of his legacy after what happened after November 3. And I think that’s a shame, said Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas), who was the GOP whip for the first two years of his tenure. You are running for president, you are under scrutiny. And all I can say is that there is a lot to say.

Even without a presence on Twitter, the former president still dominates the Republican fountain. He’s working to oust those who backed his impeachment, namely Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) And Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), as well as to bolster his favorite candidates for the Senate primaries on the battlefield. .

Senator Lindsey Graham (RS.C.), the intermediary between Trump and the Hill GOP these days, said the ex-presidents plan to design a still nascent America First messaging campaign that would put Trump in charge of the program. Politics. And Trumps Future, his semi-regular golf partner suggested, could depend on how his group handles the next 18 months.

He is more likely than not to show up, Graham said. What we do in 2022 will have a significant effect on its viability. If we do well in 2022, it helps his cause. I want him to keep the option open.

Several Republicans, however, say Trump’s call can be replicated by someone without the baggage of two indictments, a riot on Capitol Hill he stoked, baseless challenges to his electoral loss and a barrage of inflammatory statements. These GOP lawmakers believe their party is more competitive than it was five years ago, but that Trump himself may not be the best standard bearer anymore.

Of course, most of them would retire sooner than append their names to this opinion. As one Republican lawmaker who praised Trump said: I’d like to see a new face. I think we have a lot of them.

He’s one of the best presidents we’ve had in terms of politics. But that said, if it were up to me, I would never have Trump on a ballot again because it’s such a distraction, said another GOP House member, who also insisted. anonymity to put it bluntly. I would love for him to play a role behind the scenes and not be on the ballot.

There is no shortage of possibilities that could wear a Trumpian coat for the nomination in 2024: in the Senate, there are Floridians Marco Rubio and Rick Scott, Texan Ted Cruz, Missouris Josh Hawley or South Carolinas Tim Scott. GOP Governors from Ron DeSantis in Florida to Kristi Noem in South Dakota are also on everyone’s radar. Then there’s former Trump Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley or even Trump’s beleaguered House sidekick, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Of course, some conservatives argue that if the 2024 contestants are just going to replicate his platform, why not go with the man himself? Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), one of Trump’s fiercest allies, said: I’m for Trump, period. I don’t care who else is running.

Why have a carbon copy? said Rep. Brian Mast (R-Fla.). Why wouldn’t we support the original?

But some Congressional Republicans fear that a Trump return will freeze the GOP field and potentially deter other potential 2024 candidates from laying the groundwork needed to challenge President Joe Biden, if he fulfills his vow to run again. . This means that the most enthusiastic hopefuls in the GOP must wait and see what the former president decides, especially those who have developed their national profile in the political shadow of Trump.

Pompeo is expected to run in 2024 if Trump gives up a race or in 2028 if Trump steps in, according to multiple GOP sources who say his intentions seem clear. He and others could wait years for Trump to give a definitive answer. But none of the former president’s potential successors are publicly questioning his schedule.

Hawley said if Trump shows up I don’t think there is anyone else who could capture the party. Cruz had dinner with Trump earlier this month and said that when Trump makes his decision, everyone will respond accordingly.

The people in Washington, both politicians and the press, who try to silence or erase President Trump will not succeed. And hell makes its own decision on its own schedule, Cruz added.

While Republicans are divided over whether another Trump campaign is the solution for 2024, they are more aligned to prevent a months-long investigation from probing his actions on January 6 and before the riot. Republicans predict disaster in the proposed commission: all the drama of answering questions about Trump without any benefit. Of course, Democrats and some Republicans argue that an independent inquiry is the right thing to do.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell privately told fellow Republicans at a meeting this week that such an inquiry would damage their message as they approach midterm. McConnell and Minority House Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) Are bracing for fights to regain control of their respective chambers and want to focus on opposing Biden’s agenda, not news cycles fueled by Trump that still haunt the surviving Capitol Hill Republicans. his presidency.

That’s one of the main objections we’ve talked about: that Democrats would use this [commission] as a way to try to keep the Jan.6 issue front and center for as long as possible and affect the 2022 election, said Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), who voted to condemn Trump in two separate impeachment trials and supporting a commission.

He said that when his colleagues plan to vote on Thursday, they look at their constituents and ask: how do I line up with them and represent them? It is very clear that in our party, President Trump is greatly admired.

In a Tuesday statement, Trump called the news of a grand jury investigation into his business practices an affront to the nearly 75 million voters who backed him in the last election cycle.

Interestingly, today a poll was released indicating that I am way ahead of the Republican presidential primary and general election of 2024, Trump wrote.

Longtime Trump supporter Senator Kevin Cramer (RN.D.) said that even if Trump’s legal troubles escalated, it wouldn’t hurt him with Republicans: some people might see him as a popular hero.

Of course, with all his postures towards another race, Trump can pretend. Floating his name as a presidential candidate keeps him relevant and in the news, while making his allies more eager to kiss his ring in Mar-a-Lago.

Republicans who hope their mercurial figurehead won’t delay his decision until the last second and risk bringing other candidates to their knees argue that what’s best for Trump may not be best for the GOP as a whole.

I would be among the voices trying to tell him to let us know as soon as he can, a Third Chamber Republican said.

