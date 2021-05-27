NAB does a lot of business against politicians but hardly ever convicts anyone





ISLAMABAD: Although politicians remain at the center of National Accountability Bureaus’ anti-corruption efforts, the Office has hardly ever succeeded, except in a handful of cases, in securing any conviction.

Many senior politicians from different political parties – including former prime ministers, chief ministers and ministers – have been accused of corruption by the NAB, with references filed against them. In some cases, the courts of responsibility have rendered judgments against these public office holders. But hardly such a judgment has successfully withstood scrutiny from the High Court or the Supreme Court.

The News sought information from the NAB spokesperson on politicians who have been convicted by the Supreme Court in the past 22 years of the Bureaux’s existence, but this information is never shared. NAB sources, however, insist there is virtually nothing to share in this regard.

The list of court cases available on the official NAB website also shows the names of a few politicians whose current status, according to the Bureaux’s claim, falls under the convicted category. These doomed politicians include former chief minister Sindh Abdullah Shah and former Islamic lawmaker Islamuddin Sheikh.

According to NAB sources, not all cases against politicians have been weak or politically motivated. In many cases, the Office has either been forced to lose court cases through friendly lawsuits or has lost them due to poor investigations and incompetent and incompetent prosecutions.

It has now been established by courts and others, including Judge Azmat Shaikh’s Commission, that the NAB was used for political engineering purposes. General Musharraf during his military rule massively used the NAB for his political gain and ended up giving an NRO to dozens of politicians, mostly from the Pakistan People’s Party and the MQM. Subsequent governments of the Zardari-led PPP and the Nawaz-led PML-N saw NAB help many high-profile defendants secure acquittals through a friendly lawsuit.

Under the current PTI government, the NAB has often been accused of being used for political engineering purposes for the benefit of the ruling party and of victimizing the opposition. He was also accused of fabricating bogus cases against numerous opposition leaders, most of whom were eventually released on bail by the courts. In several cases, the courts, while accepting requests for bail from opposition leaders, questioned the very foundations of these cases, observing that the NAB was being used for political engineering purposes and even pointing out the mala fides of the Bureau.

However, those who currently run the NAB have said time and again that it works within the law and that its affairs are based on evidence. We see cases, not faces, has been the oft-repeated mantra of the outgoing NAB chairman and office spokesperson.

Recently Prime Minister Imran Khan said the NAB has been working for 23 years but the country cannot root out corruption because no one can get their hands on the big fish. Imran said that no country can progress without eradicating corruption and stressed that development is not possible until everyone is subject to the rule of law. We only catch the small fish, he said, adding that without bringing the powerful under the law, the country could not move forward.

He referred to China’s successful campaign against corruption. China has severely punished many people for corruption, he said, adding: Corruption in the country is only reduced when action is taken at the top, as seen in China, he said. added.

On the same day the Prime Minister made this statement, the NAB responded by issuing this statement: The Chairman of the National Accountability Office, Judge (Retired) Javed Iqbal said that aggressive and systematic propaganda against the Office was going and against those who did not know the Constitution. criticized the NAB law.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos