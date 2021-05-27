Erdogan hopes for a new era with the United States at the June meeting





ISTANBUL – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on several U.S. business executives to strengthen ties on Wednesday in an appeal in which he again criticized the White House’s decision to call the 1915 Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide . Erdogan said US-Turkey relations will nonetheless enter a new era after his face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden scheduled for June 14, their first since last year’s US election. The video conference, first reported by Reuters on Monday, included officials from Boeing, Amazon, Microsoft, Kellogg, PepsiCo, Cisco, Procter & Gamble and Johnson & Johnson, according to a video broadcast on Turkish TV. Erdogan thanked companies who believe in Turkey and said he expects the United States to be more constructive, adding that the US tariffs on aluminum and steel remain an issue. He said they could cooperate in Syria and Libya, including in the field of energy. I think we will make Turkey a production and technology base, he told leaders via a translator in televised remarks. Bidens’ declaration on the events of 1915 has weighed down our relations, but I believe that the meeting we will organize on June 14 at the NATO summit will be the sign of a new era, he added. By simplifying our incentive system, we will make it easier for investors to take advantage of the incentives. Biden and Erdogan held only one appeal, on April 23, when Biden said he would characterize the slaughter of Armenians as genocide, a move that drew condemnation from Turkey. The Turkish president has attempted to reestablish ties with Western allies and regional rivals following a series of international disputes that have left him isolated as he grapples with the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Biden was keen to highlight Turkey’s dire human rights record after replacing Erdogans ally Donald Trump in the White House in January. Biden waited three months before calling Erdogan for the first time on the eve of his landmark decision to recognize the Armenian genocide by the Ottoman Empire during WWI. The two then agreed to meet on the sidelines of a NATO summit in Brussels on June 14. I think our meeting with Mr Biden at the NATO summit will be the harbinger of a new era, Erdogan said in a televised address. We value our alliance with the United States. Ankaras’ relations with Washington suffered from Turkey’s purchase of a Russian missile defense system, which NATO fears it could gather information on its military materiel. Washington has imposed sanctions on Turkey’s main military procurement agency for the purchase, the first time a NATO member state has been punished for purchasing Russian weapons. But Erdogan is keen to bring new Western investments to Turkey that could help revive the economy and create jobs.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos