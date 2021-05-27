Boris Johnson provides an update on the lifting of the lockout on June 21





Downing Street said there was nothing in the data to indicate that a further lifting of the lockdowns could not take place on June 21, but Boris Johnson says we’ll have to wait and see. The final step in lifting the lockdown in England is expected to take place on June 21, with relaxed social distancing measures, large events allowed and all businesses reopening. The Prime Ministers’ official spokesperson said: What is vital is that we have to keep a very close eye on this over the next few days and weeks, on the data, in relation to this variant, as the key factors are things like how much more communicable it is. , which will inform the decisions we need to make. But Prime Minister Boris Johnson said: We are making decisions as quickly as possible, but we have to weigh the data. On what is happening now, we are quite convinced that the steps we have taken so far on the roadmap have been good. I’m afraid we’ll have to wait a little longer to see what happens after the third stage on May 17th to see exactly what happens. He said we are seeing signs of an increase in cases, especially of the worrying Indian variant B1617.2. But I want to stress that we always expected to see an increase in cases, it would always happen. What we need to understand is to what extent the immunization program begins to make a real difference in breaking the link between infection and hospitalization and serious illness and death. Mr Johnson said the vaccines work against the variant, particularly with two doses. Mr Johnson said I currently see nothing in the data to sidetrack the June 21 target for the next phase out of the lockdown, but we may have to wait for more data. The Prime Minister told reporters: As I have said on numerous occasions, I see nothing currently in the data to suggest that we need to deviate from the road map. But we may have to wait. Remember the important point about the intervals between the stages of the roadmap, we put five weeks between these stages to give us time to see what effect the releases have.







