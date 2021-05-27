PM Modi chairs meeting to review national digital health mission





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the national digital health mission will make life easier for citizens as they can benefit from a large number of health services through it.



Presiding over a high-level meeting on Thursday to review the national mission for digital health, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it would make life easier for citizens as they can benefit from a large number of health services through it. . The prime minister’s office said Modi had ordered steps to be speeded up to expand operations under the NDHM, noting that the platforms’ usefulness to citizens will only be visible to enable them through the countries to benefit from services such as tele-consultation with a doctor. , using the services of a laboratory, transferring test reports or health records digitally to the doctor and paying digitally. He asked the National Health Authority, the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Electronics and Informatics to coordinate efforts in this direction. Mr. Modi announced the launch of NDHM during his Independence Day speech in 2020. Since then, the digital modules and registers have been developed and the mission has been deployed in six Union territories. So far, nearly 11.9 lakh health IDs have been generated and 3,106 doctors and 1,490 facilities have registered on the platform, the PMO said. It was envisioned that a Unified Health Interface (UHI), an open and interoperable computer network for digital health, would soon be deployed, he said. This interface will allow public and private solutions and applications to connect and be part of the national digital health ecosystem. It will allow users to find, book and receive necessary health services such as tele-consultations or laboratory tests, the PMO said, adding that the system will ensure that only verified health care providers join the network. ‘ecosystem. This is likely to trigger a revolution in digital health technology with innovations and various services for citizens so that health infrastructure and human resources can also be used more efficiently across the country, did he declare. At the meeting, PMO said, the concept of UPI electronic voucher developed by National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) was also discussed. This digital payment option will allow financial transactions linked for specific purposes which can only be used by the intended user. It can be useful for targeted and efficient delivery of various government programs and immediate use cases of UPI e-Voucher could be healthcare, he said.

