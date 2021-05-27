Biden administration backs Alaskan oil drilling project approved under Trump





US President Joe Biden delivers remarks after visiting the Ford Rouge Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, United States, May 18, 2021. REUTERS / Leah Millis

The administration of US President Joe Biden on Wednesday defended an oil development project by ConocoPhillips (COP.N) in Alaska, supporting the drilling project that was approved under the administration of former President Donald Trump.

“A case filed Wednesday by the US Department of Justice continues to defend a 2020 decision record for the Willow project in the Alaska National Petroleum Reserve (NPR-A),” a department spokesperson said. American Interior Minister in an email.

In February, an appeals court blocked construction of ConocoPhillips’ more than $ 2 billion Willow crude oil project in Alaska. Wednesday’s development comes even as Home Secretary Deb Haaland opposed the project last year when she was a member of Congress. Read more

The Trump administration approved Willow’s development plan in October. Permits to mine gravel and build roads were issued on the morning of January 20, just before Biden sworn in the country’s 46th president.

Environmental groups had taken legal action, arguing that the government had failed to consider the impact the drilling would have on fragile wildlife.

“The record (Wednesday) argues that the decision complied with the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) standards in effect at the time, and that the complainants did not challenge the decision record within the timeframe associated with the review. environmental projects in the NPR-A, “according to the statement shared by a spokesperson for the Interior Ministry.

The project was pushed by Alaska Senator Lisa Murkowski, a Republican, who, along with fellow Republican Senator Dan Sullivan, discussed the oil project in a meeting with Biden on Monday, according to Politico.

Murkowski said engagement with officials in the Biden administration since that meeting was “very productive.”

Willow holds 590 million barrels of recoverable oil and could produce up to 160,000 barrels per day by 2024, according to previous estimates from ConocoPhillips.

