As tensions rise again, Turkish and Greek officials meet | Voice of America





ISTANBUL – Turkey’s foreign minister is due to hold talks with his Greek counterpart in Athens on Monday as part of the latest efforts to defuse tensions between the two NATO members. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu berated his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias at a press conference in Ankara last month. The very public argument about who was to blame for the lack of progress in resolving disputes between countries underscores the magnitude of the task of ministers when they meet in Athens on Monday, says Cengiz Aktar of the University of Athens. “I think the Greeks are very realistic,” he said. “Of course they prefer to talk, that’s what they said from the start. But what we do know is that the disagreements are here to stay. There is no development at all on the many. , countless questions and problems that exist between the two countries. “ Turkey and Greece are fighting over territorial waters between countries believed to have vast energy reserves. Last year, the Greek and Turkish navies clashed.

FILE – Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaks with Turkish drillship Fatih in the background in Istanbul on August 21, 2020. Sign of new tensions, Turkey has announced that it could resume energy drilling in waters claimed by Greece. Adding to the friction, Ankara accuses Athens of breaking international law by pushing back refugees entering Greek waters from Turkey. Greece denies the accusation, accusing Turkey of reneging on a refugee deal with the European Union. Earlier this month, Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar accused Greece of sabotaging diplomatic efforts to resolve the differences. Akar said Turkey supports the peaceful resolution of these issues within the framework of international law and good neighborly relations by discussing and negotiating with its Greek neighbors. However, he accused these neighbors of doing their best to sabotage the positive state of affairs with their actions and speeches. “ A Turkish presidential adviser says he believes Greece is increasingly emboldened because of Washington’s growing support. The United States has traditionally played the role of an honest broker between NATO members. But US-Turkish relations are currently strained due to closer ties between Turkey and Moscow.

File – Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during their bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. Ilhan Uzgel, analyst for Turkish news portal Duvar, says expanding military cooperation between Greece and the United States could usurp Turkey as the main host for US military bases in the region, a prospect that ‘Ankara is afraid of changing the balance of power. “What Washington is trying to do is[say]that you are not irreplaceable, that Turkey can be replaced that [there]may be some alternatives. The United States may have a military base at Alexandroupolis in Greece and Crete. This psychology diminishes Turkey’s bargaining power, ”he said. The Turkish military eclipses its Greek counterpart, but Athens embarks on a modernization of its army, including the last American F-35 fighter plane, which Washington refuses to sell to Turkey due to Ankara’s purchase of a Russian missile system.

