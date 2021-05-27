Google India communications director displays blatant political hatred on social media and hides it when exposed





On May 27, screenshots of a post posted by Meenu Handa, who is said to be director of corporate communications at Google, began to circulate on social media platforms. In said post, she shared a derogatory piece of art against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and wrote: “Still in awe! How do they think about these things, so creative, ”with a wink emoji. Dear @GoogleIndia, is Meenu Handa your employee? pic.twitter.com/iprfl3XjHh Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) May 27, 2021 Dear @GoogleIndia & @Google Is Meenu Handa your employee? pic.twitter.com/CQIcdND0H3 Ramesh Vaghani (@RameshVaghani) May 27, 2021 Meenu Handa is Director of Corporate Communications at Google. Google is communicating at this level! @GoogleIndia pic.twitter.com/l12SIcPQsg Modi Bharosa (@ModiBharosa) May 27, 2021 This post was originally created by Allen Shaw, who had targeted PM Modi on the Department of IT’s new guidelines for social media giants claiming to be “middlemen,” “the new social media rules in India. Dear government, do not confuse public toilets with your throne. “ Original post by Allen Shaw. Source: Facebook As the post began to circulate on social media, Meenu Handa locked her account on Twitter. However, we managed to scan his profile and found several posts displaying blatant hatred against Prime Minister Modi and the current union government. It should be noted that she had retweeted messages from serial fake news sellers like Prashant Bhushan and Kunal Kamra, liberal “ journalists ” like Shekhar Gupta, and congressmen like Srivatsa YB and Gaurav Pandhi. Message from Modi-hater Prashant Bhushan RTed by Meenu Handa. Source: Twitter Another misleading article shared by Meenu Source: Twitter Another article blaming PM Modi for the surge in Covid cases. Source: Twitter Meenu expresses his happiness after a report suggesting that PM Modi’s popularity is on the decline. Source: Twitter Another misleading report shared by Meenu on the Centra Vista project. Source: Twitter The Print’s misleading report on the Covid situation in India. Source: Twitter A message from Srivatsa from Congress. Source: Twitter An article by Gaurab Pandhi of Congress comparing PM Singh and PM Modi. Source: Twitter A message posted by Meenu showing Arnab Goswami of the Republic as a dog. Source: Twitter Handa’s social media timeline is not about opposing the policies of the current government or expressing a dissenting opinion. The actions are more aimed at displaying visceral hatred against PM Modi, often in a derogatory manner. More recently, she also retweeted a link shared by Rana Ayyub, the so-called journalist who has been carrying out propaganda against Prime Minister Modi since he was CM. The post was linked to an article written by Umar Khalid, who is currently incarcerated for his alleged role in the anti-Hindu riots in Delhi in February 2020. The article talks about the “struggles” that Khalid goes through in prison and tries to clear his misdeeds. Meenu RT posted a message from Rana Ayyub with a link to an article written by Umar Khalid, accused of terrorism. Source: Twitter Other politically biased tech company bigwigs This is not the first time that big tech companies have appointed people with blatant and blatant political bias to decision-making positions. In 2018, it was noticed that Twitter India’s chief policy officer Mahima Kaul had posted several disparaging messages against Prime Minister Modi in the past. When screenshots of her old posts began to circulate on social media, she deleted them. In June 2020, Siddharth Mazumdar was named by Facebook as head of politics. Mazumdar’s Twitter account NyaySahay was filled with hateful messages against Prime Minister Modi. He had mocked and abused Prime Minister Modi on several occasions and even commented on messages from union ministers in very derogatory language. In August 2020, it was revealed that one of the Facebook executives, identified as Vijaya Moorthy, is a Modi hater and a staunch Congress Party follower. On her LinkedIn profile, she mentioned her work as a policy officer for Facebook India. In addition, Ankhi Das, former public policy director of Facebook India, described as an agent of the BJP by opposition leaders, had expressed her open admiration for TMC leader Mamata Banerjee and the Aam Aadmi party.







