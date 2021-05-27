China is serious about decarbonization, but I’m skeptical





Red Flags author: Why Xis China is in Danger spoke at ETF Streams’ inaugural Ecosystem Unwrapped event

China is serious about its decarbonization agenda, but economist and independent commentator George Magnus remains skeptical about the country’s plans. Talk to ETF flows ETF Ecosystem Unwrapped event, Magnus, who is a research associate at the China Center at the University of Oxford, said he has no doubts about President Xi Jinpings recently set 2060 as a serious goal for the country to become carbon neutral, however, added he was skeptical. First, I’m skeptical of the motivation, but it’s not specific to China, Magnus explained. They want to play a big global role in climate change leadership and they sort of hijacked the leadership when the Trump administration was leading the United States in the opposite direction. But I’m also skeptical of their addiction to charcoal. Here, Magnus says careful consideration is needed when evaluating data released outside of China. Like the often confused economic data that he publishes, the author of Red flags: why Xis China is in danger, explained that the reality of fossil fuel consumption in China was most likely different from that reported. It’s much more intense than we would like us to believe, he said, China accounts for about half of the world’s coal consumption and continues to add coal capacity. The investments they have made in solar and wind are increasing, but from a low base. And the intermittent supply they provide makes them reluctant to let go of the coal anchor. Their goals are also more than ambitious, I would be very surprised if they were achieved. Magnus also discussed how geopolitical tensions should be taken into account by investors in China. Growing animosity with Taiwan and the United States has become a matter of concern for investors. The danger of conflict between China and Taiwan, and by implication with the United States, has never been higher, said Magnus, who cautioned that he was not an expert on international hostilities. However, he does not see it likely that Taiwan will openly oppose China to the war. This could reassure investors, especially when ties to the West within the financial services industry seem to at least be strengthening. It is abnormal that, speaking of cyber warfare and trade wars, China is actually welcoming foreign asset managers and finance companies to attract both capital and skills, Magnus said. However, companies going there should be wary of risks that weren’t there five years ago.

